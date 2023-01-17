News
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17 | 13:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
After succeeding in securing a quorum for this session through the presence of Hezbollah ministers, its fate is again at stake, with the emergence of more than one bump.
After the Minister of Energy, Walid Fayyad, refused to attend the session, he responded to the request of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to reformulate the draft decrees related to the treasury advance to the Electricité du Liban (EDL), affirming the content of his two previous books in terms of the formula that the Ministry considers the most appropriate from a constitutional point of view, i.e., mobile decrees, but in return he left the Council of Ministers to take the proper action, which the Minister of Energy considered a way out to issue decrees, asking those concerned to inform him of the method of scheduling the amount that had previously been approved of the value of 300 million dollars.
Fayyad's refusal to attend the session resulted in an invitation to the Board of Directors of EDL to attend to ensure the presence of a relevant party.
According to what LBCI learned, the invitation was sent by the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to the Board of Directors of EDL. It was understood that the Board of Directors held a meeting last week for this purpose without knowing the final decision.
This is in terms of the technical aspect. As for the political part, the presence of Hezbollah, even only to discuss the electricity-related points, will inevitably provoke its ally, the Free Patriotic Movement, which will exacerbate the tension of the already tense relationship between the two parties in light of the interruption of communication between them for a while. This is according to information LBCI has retrieved, especially since Wednesday's session, will not be the last for the Council of Ministers.
