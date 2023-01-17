Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17 | 13:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions

After succeeding in securing a quorum for this session through the presence of Hezbollah ministers, its fate is again at stake, with the emergence of more than one bump.

After the Minister of Energy, Walid Fayyad, refused to attend the session, he responded to the request of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to reformulate the draft decrees related to the treasury advance to the Electricité du Liban (EDL), affirming the content of his two previous books in terms of the formula that the Ministry considers the most appropriate from a constitutional point of view, i.e., mobile decrees, but in return he left the Council of Ministers to take the proper action, which the Minister of Energy considered a way out to issue decrees, asking those concerned to inform him of the method of scheduling the amount that had previously been approved of the value of 300 million dollars.

Fayyad's refusal to attend the session resulted in an invitation to the Board of Directors of EDL to attend to ensure the presence of a relevant party. 

According to what LBCI learned, the invitation was sent by the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to the Board of Directors of EDL. It was understood that the Board of Directors held a meeting last week for this purpose without knowing the final decision.

 This is in terms of the technical aspect. As for the political part, the presence of Hezbollah, even only to discuss the electricity-related points, will inevitably provoke its ally, the Free Patriotic Movement, which will exacerbate the tension of the already tense relationship between the two parties in light of the interruption of communication between them for a while. This is according to information LBCI has retrieved, especially since  Wednesday's session, will not be the last for the Council of Ministers.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

EDL

Energy

Minister

Cabinet

Meeting

Agenda

Electricity

LBCI Next
Salloum persecuted again in Road Traffic Authority corruption file
Hospital syndicate voices concerns over lack of funds
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-16

Cabinet meeting set to take place Wednesday with oil, electricity as a priority

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2022-12-10

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin receives Lebanon’s Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at Irqah Palace in Riyadh, and holds a bilateral meeting with him

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-04

Nine caretaker ministers reject Monday cabinet meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:15

Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies

LBCI
Middle East
07:19

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes northwestern Iran

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:10

Cabinet approves electricity-related treasury advances

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app