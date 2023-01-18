EDL's Chairman Kamal Hayek requests security assistance to remove encroachments

News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-18 | 09:47
High views
2min
EDL's Chairman Kamal Hayek requests security assistance to remove encroachments

When the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Electricity of Lebanon, Kamal Hayek, was asked during the cabinet session where will the funds come from to pay the treasury advances that the Ministry of Energy requested to finance the electrical emergency plan, he answered: If all the plan elements are secured, as an institution, EDL will be able, after about six months, to ensure its financial self-sufficiency.

 
The first and most prominent element among these elements, Hayek said, is the security support to remove the encroachments. In this context, LBCI learned that the Director General of Electricité du Liban distributed to the Prime Minister and the ministers a map and a schedule of specific areas where he requested exceptional security support to remove the encroachments, specifically by the Lebanese army.

These areas are Al-Qasr, Al-Marj, Al-Mansoura, Arsal, Nabha, Ham, Maarboun, Nahle, Dar Al-Wasaa, Al-Yamouneh, Al-Kneise, Maqna, Al-Sharawneh, Brital, Al-Hamoudiya, Taraya, Hor-taala, Al-Khader, Al-Khraibeh, Hawsh Al-Nabi, Jlala, Hawsh Al-Harime, Al-Faour, Al-Dalhamiya, Majdal Anjar, Al-Suweiri, Kafr Zabad, Ghazeh, Kamed Al-Louz, Mashghara, Lebbaya, Maydoun, Beddawi camp, Beddawi, Al-Qubba in the direction of Beddawi, Al-Tabbaneh, Jabal Mohsen, Al-Mina Al-Dakhiliyah and Al-Qubba.

Imagine that the total energy consumed in these areas classified as red for security is 191 megawatts and a half, of which 158 megawatts are wasted.
     
The second necessary element of the plan, Hayek says, is the Banque du Liban's commitment, without delay, to exchange the money collected in Lebanese Liras at the new tariff rates in dollars at an exchange rate of Sayrafa plus twenty percent, noting that the institution will try to negotiate with the Governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, about canceling the twenty percent increase on an exchange platform.

Hayek explained to the ministers, in numbers, how the new tariff would save the citizen 50 percent of the private generator bill, stressing that EDL would adopt the rule that the areas that pay the bills would get more feeding hours than the areas that do not pay.

On the other hand, the EDL delegation obtained a unanimous pledge from the Prime Minister and the ministers to make all the efforts required to implement the electricity plan and to enable EDL to collect its bills so that the advance given to it will be well-spent.

