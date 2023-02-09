A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-09 | 07:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?

Most Lebanese people felt the 4.2 magnitude earthquake that struck the northern Lebanese Bekaa near Al-Fakhah on Wednesday night at 8:59.

Then, rumors circulated that a catastrophic earthquake was about to happen.

Let's discuss what occurred in terms of science.

The earthquake in Turkey happened at the eastern Anatolian fault, which was caused by the movement of the Arabian plate towards the Anatolian plate.

When the earthquake on the Anatolian Fault happened, the Lebanese were concerned about whether it may spread to other faults in the Dead Sea Rift System.

Noting that the Dead Sea rift is formed of a group of faults that extend from the Red Sea through the occupied territories, Lebanon and Syria, and the Lebanese faults from Yammouneh to Sargaya to Roum and Mount Lebanon and others are part of it.

Experts claim that the earthquakes in Lebanon and Palestine, as well as what residents of southern Lebanon felt, confirm that the Dead Sea rift system's faults were affected by Turkey's earthquake and its aftershocks and the Arabian plate movement, which caused them to move in an unusual way.

However, this event is unimportant because no one can predict tremors and earthquakes. It does not indicate that a severe earthquake is about to occur.

In conclusion, Lebanon is susceptible to earthquakes whether or not there is an earthquake in Turkey. However, science cannot predict an earthquake before it happens, save for a few seconds, so there is no need to panic or sleep in the streets or in cars. Instead, it would be best to rely solely on science for guidance.

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

Science

Earthquake

Lebanon

Syria

Turkey

Quake

EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-06

Lebanon offers help to Syria and Turkey after major earthquake

LBCI
Middle East
09:51

Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 19,000

LBCI
Middle East
07:09

Plight of homeless deepens as Turkey-Syria earthquake toll passes 17,000

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

WHO sending medics and supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:56

EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-08

Banking sources call on judiciary to compensate for state absence

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-08

Fayyad stresses on importance of unloading fuel vessels fast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Positive political steps can curb soaring exchange rate

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-08

Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-07

Lebanon opens up airports, ports for aid to Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app