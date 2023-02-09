A look into latest earthquakes: What does science say?

Then, rumors circulated that a catastrophic earthquake was about to happen.

Let's discuss what occurred in terms of science.

The earthquake in Turkey happened at the eastern Anatolian fault, which was caused by the movement of the Arabian plate towards the Anatolian plate.

When the earthquake on the Anatolian Fault happened, the Lebanese were concerned about whether it may spread to other faults in the Dead Sea Rift System.

Noting that the Dead Sea rift is formed of a group of faults that extend from the Red Sea through the occupied territories, Lebanon and Syria, and the Lebanese faults from Yammouneh to Sargaya to Roum and Mount Lebanon and others are part of it.

Experts claim that the earthquakes in Lebanon and Palestine, as well as what residents of southern Lebanon felt, confirm that the Dead Sea rift system's faults were affected by Turkey's earthquake and its aftershocks and the Arabian plate movement, which caused them to move in an unusual way.

However, this event is unimportant because no one can predict tremors and earthquakes. It does not indicate that a severe earthquake is about to occur.

In conclusion, Lebanon is susceptible to earthquakes whether or not there is an earthquake in Turkey. However, science cannot predict an earthquake before it happens, save for a few seconds, so there is no need to panic or sleep in the streets or in cars. Instead, it would be best to rely solely on science for guidance.