Nevertheless, the negotiations under the table did not stop between the parties concerned, headed by the Shiite duo, specifically Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement. However, FPM sources confirm that the party will likely not participate in the session.



Here, circles following the session commented that the agenda of any legislative session is decided by the Speaker of the Parliament, in consultation with the bureau members, because the matter is entrusted to him and within his powers.



The expected agenda will likely tackle capital control and other financial items; however, it is clear that the extension to the general managers and Major General Ibrahim is the item that will blow up the session if it takes place, especially since this item is considered a priority by Hezbollah.



Nevertheless, observers prefer to wait for Monday to know the fate of the legislative session, which seems unclear in light of the back-and-forth.



On the eve of the meeting of the Council's Bureau, 46 MPs from the LF, Kataeb, Tajadod, and the Change MPs, in addition to several independent deputies, announced in a statement their boycotts of any session that is not devoted to electing a president for the republic.