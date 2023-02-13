Political differences prevent approval of legislative session agenda

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-13 | 10:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Political differences prevent approval of legislative session agenda
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Political differences prevent approval of legislative session agenda

Speaker Nabih Berri chose to defer calling the General Assembly to a session under the heading of "the legislation of necessity" because he does not want to take any unilateral actions in the face of the opposing party and because he values consensus.
 
The bureau members of the council, quoting Berri, expressed this atmosphere.
 
However, Speaker Berri is aware, mathematically speaking, that the session won't take place if he insists on choosing a date for it for two reasons:
 
There is no quorum for the absolute majority required for a similar session, i.e., 64 plus one, with the boycott of 47 deputies who issued a statement in this regard, including the MPs of the Strong Republic bloc, the Kataeb, Change MPs Independent MPs, and the boycott of the Strong Lebanon bloc.
 
Moreover, such a session in light of the boycott of the Christian blocs would be constitutionally unethical. Moreover, such a session in light of the boycott of the Christian blocs would be constitutionally unethical.
 
The council's bureau will convene in Ain al-Tineh on Monday to try again to reach a consensus on hosting a session.
 
Will Speaker Berri rethink the agenda and limit the 81 topics to just those essential and urgent? 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Parliament

LBCI Next
What is the fate of banks strike?
76 MPs likely to boycott possible parliament session
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:32

Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume

LBCI
Variety
05:47

Lebanon turns into a winter wonderland after recent storm

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:14

Fuel prices in Lebanon keep rising

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:07

Parliament session: Bassil confirms FPM will not participate unless emergency arises

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Can earthquake diplomacy alter Syrian-Arab relations?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:03

Ambassadors of countries participating in Paris meeting brief officials on conclusions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:32

Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:43

What is the fate of banks strike?

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-20

Paris calls on Lebanese leaders to facilitate “quick election” of new president

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:32

Despite crisis, Lebanon sees rise in imports volume

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Concerns grow as Lebanese banks go on strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Can earthquake diplomacy alter Syrian-Arab relations?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app