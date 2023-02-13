Political differences prevent approval of legislative session agenda

Speaker Nabih Berri chose to defer calling the General Assembly to a session under the heading of "the legislation of necessity" because he does not want to take any unilateral actions in the face of the opposing party and because he values consensus.

The bureau members of the council, quoting Berri, expressed this atmosphere.

However, Speaker Berri is aware, mathematically speaking, that the session won't take place if he insists on choosing a date for it for two reasons:

There is no quorum for the absolute majority required for a similar session, i.e., 64 plus one, with the boycott of 47 deputies who issued a statement in this regard, including the MPs of the Strong Republic bloc, the Kataeb, Change MPs Independent MPs, and the boycott of the Strong Lebanon bloc.

Moreover, such a session in light of the boycott of the Christian blocs would be constitutionally unethical.

The council's bureau will convene in Ain al-Tineh on Monday to try again to reach a consensus on hosting a session.

Will Speaker Berri rethink the agenda and limit the 81 topics to just those essential and urgent?