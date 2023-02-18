More details about public sector restructuring plan

However, the current size of state employees is 332 thousand distributed among:



- 92,000 in the civil service, educational and judicial bodies, ministries, institutions, Middle East and Lebanon's tobacco regulatory authority, in all their categories and the nature of their contract.



- 120,000 in the military and security forces.



- 120,000 retired civilians and military personnel.



They all receive their salaries from the expenditures allocated in the General Budget Law.



However, public sector salaries amounted to almost 40 percent of the treasury spending before the crisis.



While it is true that these costs have decreased due to currency depreciation, the cost of these salaries and wages, which is LBP 26,000 billion, still does not exceed 325 million dollars.



Yet, if not restructured and organized, the weight of inappropriate or misplaced employment in the administration will keep growing and put more strain on the Treasury.



Restructuring according to the plan should begin by improving the structures of departments, institutions, and ministries, which have yet to be updated since they were founded in the 1960s, during President Fouad Shehab's era.



Furthermore, the restructuring will examine the feasibility of the existence of some ministries and the need for others to carry out different tasks.



Also, it will study the condition of 82 public institutions and the necessity for 24 government hospitals.



Yet, even if all of this is implemented and the government complies with IMF requirements, it won't be sufficient without conducting a description of each individual in the administration.