Iraqi Interior Minister visits Saudi Arabia, discusses ways to enhance security

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-20 | 09:42
LBCI
LBCI
Iraqi Interior Minister visits Saudi Arabia, discusses ways to enhance security
Iraqi Interior Minister visits Saudi Arabia, discusses ways to enhance security

The length of the Saudi and Iraqi borders is about 800 km.

To protect this border, the Iraqi Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, paid a visit to Saudi Arabia.

Thus, this visit seems to have been crowned with success, as a security memorandum of understanding was signed between both countries.

This memorandum is the first since 1983. It included all forms of security cooperation, exchanging visions, and activating joint security work to ensure more security for the Iraqi and Saudi sides.

However, no additional details of the memorandum were disclosed. Still, the visit focused on discussing the completion of work on several joint projects of importance in security, training, drug control, and other issues of common interest. 

But did they discuss the file of the deployment of Iraqi armed factions allied to Iran on the borders near the border strip with Saudi Arabia attended?

Some sources considered this one of the most essential files Saudi Arabia seeks to agree on with Iraq.

They said Saudi officials focused on the importance of the regular forces taking over the file of securing the borders from the Iraqi side with Saudi Arabia, as well as intelligence cooperation and information exchange regarding infiltration operations and preventing them.

Thus, if anything can be concluded from this meeting, both countries are interested in seeing Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and other countries in the region achieve security and stability.
 

