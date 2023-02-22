EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22 | 11:57
High views
2min
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation

When the emergency plan in the electricity sector was approved, it was agreed to raise the feeding hours in exchange for several conditions, the most prominent of which is the collection of new bills according to a dollar known as the "electricity dollar," which is calculated at Sayrafa exchange rate plus 20 percent.

However, when this was approved, the difference between the black market dollar and the Sayrafa dollar did not exceed LBP 10,000.

According to this agreement, the bills were issued during February, and they cover the past two months of November and December, according to the new Sayrafa rate (LBP 43,600 plus 20 percent), which means the "electricity dollar" is worth LBP 52,320.

However, the black-market exchange rate for the US dollar has now soared to LBP 80,000, and the difference between it and the so-called electricity dollar is around LBP 30,000, which is seen as a loss for Electricité du Liban (EDL).

So, will EDL be able to make up for the loss?

Some sources explained that the loss is a reality because the fixed fees that the citizen pays monthly, regardless of the feeding volume, are insufficient to compensate for the rate variation.

The loss also arises because the power supply does not currently exceed four hours, whereas EDL connects the financial balance and loss prevention by securing electricity for eight to ten hours per day.

However, due to the ongoing currency devaluation, securing USD over the long term to purchase fuel seems impossible, and the loss of EDL will continue.

Thus, is "dollarization" of bills the solution, and does the situation require a law from the Parliament?

