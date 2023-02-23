Discussions still ongoing over Ibrahim mandate extension

To avoid any potential appeal of the decision, which worries the caretaker prime minister in the first place; this committee is researching a solution based on summoning Major General Ibrahim from the reserve from all of its legal perspectives.

When the final decision is issued, as assumed by the interior caretaker minister, it will be attached to a detailed legal study that details the reasons and obligations.

In law, issues are being investigated and may have a resolution. Otherwise, the issue would have never been brought up for discussion.

As for politics, everything is possible.

It is true that Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed he has renounced any political meddling and will solely follow the law. Still, according to information obtained by LBCI, he told those concerned that the exit under study wouldn't see the light before putting the final touches on it to protect it from any interpretation or legal criticism that could lead to an appeal against it.

When rumors circulated that Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri had intervened with Mikati to stop Ibrahim's mandate extension because he opposed him staying in power, information obtained by LBCI said that what was being stated in this regard was false. The Amal Movement and Hezbollah's positions are consistent in both this file and others.

Will politics have its way with the law, and will Major General Ibrahim hold onto his position with the backing of both the law and politics?