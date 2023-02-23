Discussions still ongoing over Ibrahim mandate extension

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-23 | 09:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Discussions still ongoing over Ibrahim mandate extension
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Discussions still ongoing over Ibrahim mandate extension

The solution to the extension of General Security Major General Abbas Ibrahim's mandate entered legal limbo and is still being debated at the table of the five-judge Judicial Committee.

To avoid any potential appeal of the decision, which worries the caretaker prime minister in the first place; this committee is researching a solution based on summoning Major General Ibrahim from the reserve from all of its legal perspectives. 
When the final decision is issued, as assumed by the interior caretaker minister, it will be attached to a detailed legal study that details the reasons and obligations.
In law, issues are being investigated and may have a resolution. Otherwise, the issue would have never been brought up for discussion.
As for politics, everything is possible.
It is true that Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed he has renounced any political meddling and will solely follow the law. Still, according to information obtained by LBCI, he told those concerned that the exit under study wouldn't see the light before putting the final touches on it to protect it from any interpretation or legal criticism that could lead to an appeal against it.
When rumors circulated that Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri had intervened with Mikati to stop Ibrahim's mandate extension because he opposed him staying in power, information obtained by LBCI said that what was being stated in this regard was false. The Amal Movement and Hezbollah's positions are consistent in both this file and others.
Will politics have its way with the law, and will Major General Ibrahim hold onto his position with the backing of both the law and politics?
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Ibrahim

General Security

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-19

Will mandate of Lebanon General Security chief be extended?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:29

Lebanon’s MoFA condemns recent Israeli raid on Nablus

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:19

Lebanon’s Central Bank governor charged with corruption

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:29

Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22

EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22

Cabinet will likely convene next Monday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22

Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-15

Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun

LBCI
World
09:42

Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

Italy's Meloni criticizes Putin's speech ahead of Zelenskiy talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app