News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dr. Pam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Discussions still ongoing over Ibrahim mandate extension
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-23 | 09:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Discussions still ongoing over Ibrahim mandate extension
The solution to the extension of General Security Major General Abbas Ibrahim's mandate entered legal limbo and is still being debated at the table of the five-judge Judicial Committee.
To avoid any potential appeal of the decision, which worries the caretaker prime minister in the first place; this committee is researching a solution based on summoning Major General Ibrahim from the reserve from all of its legal perspectives.
When the final decision is issued, as assumed by the interior caretaker minister, it will be attached to a detailed legal study that details the reasons and obligations.
In law, issues are being investigated and may have a resolution. Otherwise, the issue would have never been brought up for discussion.
As for politics, everything is possible.
It is true that Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed he has renounced any political meddling and will solely follow the law. Still, according to information obtained by LBCI, he told those concerned that the exit under study wouldn't see the light before putting the final touches on it to protect it from any interpretation or legal criticism that could lead to an appeal against it.
When rumors circulated that Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri had intervened with Mikati to stop Ibrahim's mandate extension because he opposed him staying in power, information obtained by LBCI said that what was being stated in this regard was false. The Amal Movement and Hezbollah's positions are consistent in both this file and others.
Will politics have its way with the law, and will Major General Ibrahim hold onto his position with the backing of both the law and politics?
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Ibrahim
General Security
Lebanon
Next
Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-19
Will mandate of Lebanon General Security chief be extended?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-19
Will mandate of Lebanon General Security chief be extended?
0
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
0
Lebanon News
10:29
Lebanon’s MoFA condemns recent Israeli raid on Nablus
Lebanon News
10:29
Lebanon’s MoFA condemns recent Israeli raid on Nablus
0
Lebanon Economy
09:19
Lebanon’s Central Bank governor charged with corruption
Lebanon Economy
09:19
Lebanon’s Central Bank governor charged with corruption
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
09:29
Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?
Lebanon Economy
09:29
Has there been a shift in how depositors money file is handled?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22
Cabinet will likely convene next Monday
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22
Cabinet will likely convene next Monday
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22
Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22
Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department
0
Press Highlights
04:29
Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun
Press Highlights
04:29
Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun
0
World
09:42
Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion
World
09:42
Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion
0
World
2023-02-21
Italy's Meloni criticizes Putin's speech ahead of Zelenskiy talks
World
2023-02-21
Italy's Meloni criticizes Putin's speech ahead of Zelenskiy talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
2
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
3
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
4
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
5
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
6
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
7
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
8
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store