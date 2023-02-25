Uncertainty surrounds extension of General Ibrahim's term

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25 | 15:21
High views
2min
Uncertainty surrounds extension of General Ibrahim's term

The extension of General Abbas Ibrahim's term as head of the General Security Directorate in Lebanon may not be an easy process, and whether it happens or not, it carries significant implications.


Regarding the implications of securing the extension, it has been reported that the judicial committee responsible for studying the extension is not only considering General Ibrahim but is also studying the possibility of issuing a decision that includes all retiring general directors simultaneously, with Ibrahim being among them.

Despite the approaching deadline of Thursday, the end of Ibrahim's term, those who want to extend his tenure have not given up hope, especially since the Prime Minister in charge has not officially informed him that the task assigned to him is impossible or impractical.

However, what if Mikati does not fulfill his promise, and the remaining four days for the judicial committee pass without any results? In that case, will the relationship between Mikati and Hezbollah, who seek to extend Ibrahim's term, be broken, and will the government sessions be left uncovered from now on?

In summary, the extension of General Ibrahim's term in Lebanon is a complicated process that could have significant implications, including a possible breakdown of relations between the Prime Minister and Hezbollah.

