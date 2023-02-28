French archaeologist Ernest Renan's love affair with Lebanon celebrated at Nabu Museum

2023-02-28
French archaeologist Ernest Renan&#39;s love affair with Lebanon celebrated at Nabu Museum
2min
French archaeologist Ernest Renan's love affair with Lebanon celebrated at Nabu Museum

In celebration of the 200th anniversary of the birth of Ernest Renan, the Nabu Museum, in collaboration with the National Library, hosted a discussion about the man who loved Lebanon despite the controversy surrounding his views and work.

Renan was a French archaeologist and historian who arrived in the Levant in 1860 as part of Napoleon III's campaign and fell in love with Lebanon.

In the land of the cedars, he forged relationships and undertook exploratory missions for its monuments, specifically in mapping Phoenician landmarks. He was the first to excavate the ancient site of Byblos, paving the way for the discovery of the sarcophagus of King Ahiram, and his manuscript helped decipher the Phoenician language.

In the city of Tyre, chance led him to discover a Byzantine mosaic in the town of Hanaway, which was later transferred to the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Due to his emotional attachment to Lebanon, Renan lived between Amchit and Ghazir for years. Here, he resided in this heritage house, where his sister Henriette also passed away after accompanying him on his journey.

He said, "The Afqa cave, where the myth of Adonis and Astarte revolves, is the most beautiful site in the world." Despite the controversy surrounding some of his views, Renan's legacy as a lover of Lebanon and a pioneer in archaeology lives on.

