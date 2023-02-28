News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French archaeologist Ernest Renan's love affair with Lebanon celebrated at Nabu Museum
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28 | 10:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French archaeologist Ernest Renan's love affair with Lebanon celebrated at Nabu Museum
In celebration of the 200th anniversary of the birth of Ernest Renan, the Nabu Museum, in collaboration with the National Library, hosted a discussion about the man who loved Lebanon despite the controversy surrounding his views and work.
Renan was a French archaeologist and historian who arrived in the Levant in 1860 as part of Napoleon III's campaign and fell in love with Lebanon.
In the land of the cedars, he forged relationships and undertook exploratory missions for its monuments, specifically in mapping Phoenician landmarks. He was the first to excavate the ancient site of Byblos, paving the way for the discovery of the sarcophagus of King Ahiram, and his manuscript helped decipher the Phoenician language.
In the city of Tyre, chance led him to discover a Byzantine mosaic in the town of Hanaway, which was later transferred to the Louvre Museum in Paris.
Due to his emotional attachment to Lebanon, Renan lived between Amchit and Ghazir for years. Here, he resided in this heritage house, where his sister Henriette also passed away after accompanying him on his journey.
He said, "The Afqa cave, where the myth of Adonis and Astarte revolves, is the most beautiful site in the world." Despite the controversy surrounding some of his views, Renan's legacy as a lover of Lebanon and a pioneer in archaeology lives on.
News Bulletin Reports
French
Archeologist
Ernest
Renan
Lebanon
Love
Nabu
Museum
Next
Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-15
American, Saudi, French, and Qatari meeting expected to set road for Lebanon's recovery
Lebanon News
2023-01-15
American, Saudi, French, and Qatari meeting expected to set road for Lebanon's recovery
0
Variety
2022-12-30
France Armed Forces minister to spend NYE with French peacekeepers in Lebanon
Variety
2022-12-30
France Armed Forces minister to spend NYE with French peacekeepers in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:54
Bank sector: Oweidat’s recent memo halts Judge Aoun's investigative procedures
News Bulletin Reports
10:54
Bank sector: Oweidat’s recent memo halts Judge Aoun's investigative procedures
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Thirty-two teams qualify for the 2023 Basketball World Cup
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Thirty-two teams qualify for the 2023 Basketball World Cup
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
0
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
0
World
2022-12-06
Chinese president begins visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday
World
2022-12-06
Chinese president begins visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
09:17
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
World
09:17
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
2
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen
4
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
5
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
7
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe
8
Lebanon News
05:08
Lebanon security chief's term to end after authorities skip on renewal
Lebanon News
05:08
Lebanon security chief's term to end after authorities skip on renewal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store