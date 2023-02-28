Bank sector: Oweidat’s recent memo halts Judge Aoun's investigative procedures

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28 | 10:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bank sector: Oweidat’s recent memo halts Judge Aoun&#39;s investigative procedures
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Bank sector: Oweidat’s recent memo halts Judge Aoun's investigative procedures

Months of escalating tensions between the Association of Banks and the judiciary, especially with the Mount Lebanon Court of Appeals Public Prosecutor, Judge Ghada Aoun, have led to a recent development. Aoun has been pursuing violators of banking laws and demanding the lifting of banking secrecy for some of the offenders, including presidents, board members, and directors. The banks argue that her actions are excessive and violate the law, which may harm the banking industry as a whole. This disagreement was one of the main reasons for the two-week-long bank strike.

On Tuesday, the Attorney General, Judge Ghassan Oweidat, issued a memo stating that there was no longer any justification for requesting the lifting of banking secrecy during the initial investigations conducted by the competent public prosecutors. Instead, he said that it was sufficient to request banking information. Oweidat followed his initial memo with another addressed to the Mount Lebanon Court of Appeals Public Prosecutor, who is currently investigating several banks, asking her to temporarily halt her investigative and inquiry procedures until the cases against them are resolved.

Aoun is scheduled to meet with the Attorney General on Thursday to express her respect for his directives. However, she also believes, as she told LBCI, that the text cannot be interpreted as it is written, especially as there is currently no public body in the Court of Cassation to decide on her dispute with some banks. Therefore, the decision does not conform to Article 751, which Judge Oweidat based it on.

The banks' initial reaction to the memo was somewhat satisfied as their sources saw it as a road-map for how the judiciary should deal with the banking secrecy law after the recent amendments made to it. They feel that it puts an end to the judiciary's improvisation. The banks will consult with legal experts to determine the implications of this memo on their pending cases with Judge Ghada Aoun.

The caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, welcomed this legal step, saying that it is a fundamental move towards addressing the judicial malfunction and stopping a dangerous path of using the judiciary to settle political scores. It was never intended to protect wrongdoers, he added.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Banks

Banking

Sector

Justice

Judge

Judicial

LBCI Next
Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-23

Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22

Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20

Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

French archaeologist Ernest Renan's love affair with Lebanon celebrated at Nabu Museum

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Thirty-two teams qualify for the 2023 Basketball World Cup

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-24

Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

LBCI
World
2022-12-06

Chinese president begins visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app