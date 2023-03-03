Banks extend suspension of strike, reinstate prior demands

The banks' demands include unifying standards and adopting equality in the application of the law to all parties involved, to preserve the rights of depositors. They also called for correcting any illegal and unjustified decisions taken against some banks, chairpersons, and board members, and verifying the status of depositors filing claims against the banks while preserving the confidentiality of investigations.



The association has urged the state to implement the law based on which banks dealt with Banque du Liban (BDL), develop a practical plan to cover the losses recorded in BDL's budget, and acknowledge the debts it owes in favor of BDL. The banks also demanded that the state correct the recovery plan and the two draft laws regarding re-balancing the financial sector and restructuring the banks.



Additionally, the banks reiterated their demand for the Lebanese state to pass a law that entirely and with express retroactive effect abolishes banking secrecy from all bank accounts. The banks reaffirmed their respect for the impartial and just judiciary, and they remain accountable under the provisions of Lebanese law.