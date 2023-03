Lebanese authorities seize 800,000 Captagon pills in Akkar

The operation resulted in the arrest of a Lebanese and a Syrian national, and investigations are ongoing under the supervision of the competent judiciary to apprehend all other individuals involved in this criminal activity.

The illegal drug trade has been a persistent problem in Lebanon, which is known to be a transit point for the trafficking of narcotics in the Middle East. The authorities have been working tirelessly to crack down on drug-related crimes.

In recent years, Lebanon has witnessed an increase in drug smuggling operations due to its political instability and economic crisis.