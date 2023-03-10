Decades later, French judiciary seeks leads in 1983 Beirut barracks bombing

2023-03-10
Decades later, French judiciary seeks leads in 1983 Beirut barracks bombing
Decades later, French judiciary seeks leads in 1983 Beirut barracks bombing

The case of the 1983 bombing of the French Paratroopers barracks in Beirut that killed 57 soldiers has resurfaced after 40 years.
The news spread locally and internationally and has reported that the French judiciary has sent a letter of request to the Lebanese judiciary, asking to hear the testimonies of two individuals, Youssef Khalil and Sanaa Khalil, without disclosing their entire identities. The move comes after years of accusing Imad Mughniyeh of being responsible for the attack.
The news has sparked confusion and speculation within legal circles. 
Official requests are usually made through specific channels, such as the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice or the Discriminatory Public Prosecutor’s Office. 
However, all three parties denied to LBCI having any knowledge of the request or that the request has been registered at the Discriminatory Public Prosecutor’s Office.
Rumors that the French communication might have been sent secretly through Interpol to the Discriminatory Public Prosecution through the Central Investigations Bureau are also inaccurate, according to superior judicial sources.
Sources have reported that in all cases, this issue has passed the statute of limitations before the Lebanese judiciary as it also passed after it was included in the amnesty law for war crimes.
Therefore, the spread of such news raises more than just questions, as the news first spread through the Israeli channel E24, before getting to Lebanon.
What is notable is that the French embassy did not comment on it, and the question remains: Was publishing such news an attempt to exert more pressure on Hezbollah?

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Bombing

French

Judiciary

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Attack

Soldiers

Beirut

