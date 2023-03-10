From tensions to diplomacy: The Saudi-Iranian relationship

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-10 | 12:05
High views
1min
From tensions to diplomacy: The Saudi-Iranian relationship

Diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh were severed after Iranians attacked the Saudi embassy and consulate in Tehran in 2016 amid demonstrations against Riyadh's execution of Shiite cleric Nimr Baqir al-Nimr.

Saudi Arabia and Iran's dispute got even worse. The two nations exchange opposing viewpoints on several regional issues, most notably Yemen, where Riyadh heads a military coalition that supports the internationally recognized government while Tehran backs the Houthis.

However, Saudi-Iranian efforts to resume ties started in 2021.

These efforts led the two nations to sit around the negotiation table for the first time in Baghdad in April 2021.

Between 2021 and 2022, five rounds of negotiations took place between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Iraq. Still, all of them were on a security level. 

However, this period of talks was not without escalation between the two countries.

The Sultanate of Oman also helped to bridge the gap between the two nations' points of view. It wasn't just Iraq that served as a mediator.

All these fluctuations in relations between Riyadh and Tehran eventually led to the announcement of the agreement to resume ties in China.

Therefore, everyone is anticipating the next meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Diplomacy

Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
Union of Arab Banks submits plan to government for industry-wide reform
