Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Saudi Arabia, Iran open new chapter with Chinese support
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-11 | 12:05
Saudi Arabia, Iran open new chapter with Chinese support
The recent rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran was positively reflected in the headlines of newspapers in both countries. But will it also have a positive impact on the region’s files?
In Yemen, Riyadh leads a military coalition in support of the internationally recognized government, while Tehran supports the Houthis.
Just hours before the announcement of the Beijing agreement, there were positive signs in the Yemeni file, with the partial lifting of the siege on the city of Taiz by the Houthis, who had imposed a suffocating blockade on the city for years.
This was reflected in the entry of two fuel trains into the city for the first time in years.
Shortly thereafter, the UN envoy to Yemen announced the start of new consultations between the Yemeni government and the Houthi group on the exchange of prisoners and hostages in Switzerland.
Furthermore, observers expect the announcement of a new UN ceasefire and the start of political dialogue between the Yemeni government and the Houthis.
In Syria, the Saudi-Iranian agreement is expected to accelerate the Syrian-Saudi normalization process, which began after the earthquake that struck Syria.
It may also lead in the long term to a reduction of Iranian influence in Syria, but not without a reciprocal response.
Iraq will also reap the benefits of this agreement, as it opens up broader opportunities for Saudi diplomatic, economic, and political presence within Iraq.
However, everyone is waiting for more tangible results of the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement on the ground.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Chinese
China
Support
