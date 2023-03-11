Saudi Arabia, Iran open new chapter with Chinese support

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-11 | 12:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia, Iran open new chapter with Chinese support
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Saudi Arabia, Iran open new chapter with Chinese support

The recent rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran was positively reflected in the headlines of newspapers in both countries. But will it also have a positive impact on the region’s files?

In Yemen, Riyadh leads a military coalition in support of the internationally recognized government, while Tehran supports the Houthis.

Just hours before the announcement of the Beijing agreement, there were positive signs in the Yemeni file, with the partial lifting of the siege on the city of Taiz by the Houthis, who had imposed a suffocating blockade on the city for years.

This was reflected in the entry of two fuel trains into the city for the first time in years.

Shortly thereafter, the UN envoy to Yemen announced the start of new consultations between the Yemeni government and the Houthi group on the exchange of prisoners and hostages in Switzerland.

Furthermore, observers expect the announcement of a new UN ceasefire and the start of political dialogue between the Yemeni government and the Houthis.

In Syria, the Saudi-Iranian agreement is expected to accelerate the Syrian-Saudi normalization process, which began after the earthquake that struck Syria.

It may also lead in the long term to a reduction of Iranian influence in Syria, but not without a reciprocal response.

Iraq will also reap the benefits of this agreement, as it opens up broader opportunities for Saudi diplomatic, economic, and political presence within Iraq.

However, everyone is waiting for more tangible results of the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement on the ground.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Chinese

China

Support

LBCI Next
Tragic clash leaves four dead in Sad el-Bouchrieh
World Bank officials discuss infrastructure projects with Hamieh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-10

Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-10

Tripartite statement with China details Saudi, Iranian agreement to resume ties

LBCI
World
2023-03-10

Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months

LBCI
World
2023-03-10

US sanctions China-based network accused of supplying Iran drone maker

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Tragic clash leaves four dead in Sad el-Bouchrieh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10

World Bank officials discuss infrastructure projects with Hamieh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-10

From tensions to diplomacy: The Saudi-Iranian relationship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-10

Siamak Namazi: American citizen held captive in Iran calls for release

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-06

Syria earthquake toll rises to more than 230 dead, 600 wounded

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-12

Turkish foreign minister says he could meet Syrian counterpart in early February

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-23

EU eyes Big Tech as it seeks feedback on who should pay network costs

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

US President Biden makes unexpected visit to Ukraine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app