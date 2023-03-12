News
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-12 | 12:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
Residents of the Beit Mery area, located just outside the Lebanese capital Beirut, face another challenge in securing essential utilities.
The owner of the local generator has decided to limit power access to just eight hours per day.
According to one resident, the generator owner has divided the community into those who pay in dollars and those who pay in Lebanese lira and has provided different motors and disconnectors to enforce the rationing based on their classification.
This is just one example of the lawlessness and corruption that plagues Lebanon's power sector.
The situation is particularly dire in the Barbour and Mar Mikhael areas of Beirut, where generator owners are dubbed "pharaohs," and residents are afraid to challenge their power or seek alternatives for fear of retribution.
In Mar Mikhael, residents are forbidden from installing electricity meters and are forced to pay a fixed rate to generator owners.
This state of affairs leaves them at the mercy of the generator owners, who operate above the law and resist any attempts to regulate or reform the system.
These are just a few examples of the ongoing struggle residents across Lebanon face in securing essential utilities.
Despite efforts by the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Economy, many generator owners continue to operate outside the law, either protected by powerful forces or defiantly resisting any attempts at change.
It is a dire situation, with many communities trapped in a cycle of dependence on unscrupulous and lawless generator owners.
Only a sustained effort by the Lebanese government and international partners to reform and regulate the power sector can bring about lasting change and alleviate the suffering of ordinary citizens.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Residents
Beit Mery
Essential
Utilities
Local
Generator
Power
Access
Corruption
Energy
Sector
