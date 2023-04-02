Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-02 | 11:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Presidential file: Can Frangieh&#39;s French connection secure Saudi approval?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?

For the second day in a row, silence still prevails over the visit of the Marada Party Leader, Sleiman Frangieh, to Paris.

However, the latter has not disclosed anything, and all the information obtained by LBCI indicated that Frangieh's guarantees to the French side are unsurprising.

However, Paris supports Frangieh's candidacy and is concerned with requesting guarantees or assurances that may convince Saudi Arabian officials to accept Frangieh.

These guarantees revolve mainly around the upcoming government, in terms of rejecting the theory of the 'guaranteeing third' to avoid disrupting the government's work at every opportunity, similar to what happened in previous governments, according to a source that supports Frangieh.

Another guarantee requested from Frangieh is that the government could carry out rescue reforms, which concerns both the French and Saudi sides in the first place.

Regardless of the size of the guarantees that were requested and those that were accepted, the Saudi stance remains the same, considering that the specifications of the future president supported by Riyadh do not apply to Frangieh, according to sources in contact with Paris.

In light of these developments, Qatari Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi will arrive in Lebanon on Monday to meet with several Lebanese officials, including Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

This visit may constitute an attempt to find common ground that allows for the search for presidential candidates who can secure agreement on them.

Thus, will the Qatari move and Frangieh's visit to Paris be completed by holding a new five-party meeting in Paris or Riyadh, putting the presidential file on a new track?

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Lebanese

Saudi Arabia

France

French

Visit

Sleiman Frangieh

Presidential

President

Crisis

Settlement

LBCI Next
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
Lebanese government wastes millions of dollars on unlawful recruitment amid country collapse
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-29

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-27

Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17

Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-30

Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:44

Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanese government wastes millions of dollars on unlawful recruitment amid country collapse

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-01

Frangieh visits Paris, PSP emphasizes support for consensus candidate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-01

Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-20

Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-03

Red Bull look to be in a league of their own, says Russell

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-22

Lebanese Marianne Abi Fadel receives Gold Award from Italian Society of Cardiology

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-26

Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app