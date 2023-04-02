News
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-02 | 11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
For the second day in a row, silence still prevails over the visit of the Marada Party Leader, Sleiman Frangieh, to Paris.
However, the latter has not disclosed anything, and all the information obtained by LBCI indicated that Frangieh's guarantees to the French side are unsurprising.
However, Paris supports Frangieh's candidacy and is concerned with requesting guarantees or assurances that may convince Saudi Arabian officials to accept Frangieh.
These guarantees revolve mainly around the upcoming government, in terms of rejecting the theory of the 'guaranteeing third' to avoid disrupting the government's work at every opportunity, similar to what happened in previous governments, according to a source that supports Frangieh.
Another guarantee requested from Frangieh is that the government could carry out rescue reforms, which concerns both the French and Saudi sides in the first place.
Regardless of the size of the guarantees that were requested and those that were accepted, the Saudi stance remains the same, considering that the specifications of the future president supported by Riyadh do not apply to Frangieh, according to sources in contact with Paris.
In light of these developments, Qatari Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi will arrive in Lebanon on Monday to meet with several Lebanese officials, including Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
This visit may constitute an attempt to find common ground that allows for the search for presidential candidates who can secure agreement on them.
Thus, will the Qatari move and Frangieh's visit to Paris be completed by holding a new five-party meeting in Paris or Riyadh, putting the presidential file on a new track?
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
Saudi Arabia
France
French
Visit
Sleiman Frangieh
Presidential
President
Crisis
Settlement
