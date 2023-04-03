Agreement reached between doctors and insurance companies

Patients in Lebanon have long suffered from the disparities between insurance companies, hospitals, and doctors, especially regarding hospital bills.



This issue was exacerbated after the agreement between doctors and insurance companies expired on March 10, 2023, and doctors were getting paid directly for their work.



However, today there is good news for all patients who have been burdened by this issue.



The news is especially favorable for patients who have 100% coverage. The positive impact of this development is not limited to patients only but also extends to the medical sector and doctors. After doctors had been receiving 50% of their dues, the percentage will increase gradually, thus securing their continuous work.



According to the previous contracts, doctors will be paid within 90 days without any delay and in fresh dollars according to the agreement. Starting Monday, whenever a patient undergoes a medical procedure, they will no longer have to worry about any additional charges, as long as they have insurance coverage.