Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

The Qatari delegation visit to Lebanon headed by Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi started with initially suggesting Army Commander General Joseph Aoun as a possible presidential candidate who political leaders may agree on.

However, it became apparent that the purpose of the visit was transformed into a scrutiny mission of political parties’ stances to build results in approaching the presidential file, given the Saudi vetoes and the internal Lebanese opposition that is preventing any progress in the French initiative to persuade other members of the Quintet to agree on the candidacy of the Marada Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh.

Details of the meetings with Al Khulaifi were kept confidential. Even the statements issued by the political and religious sources did not deviate from what was agreed upon based on the request of the Qatari visitor.

Only the Kataeb Party leader, MP Sami Gemayel, shared some of the results of his meeting with Al Khulaifi.

After the meeting, Gemayel stressed that Lebanon needs Arab support on all levels. He also confirmed that what matters are the guarantees related to the person they will elect, and that they cannot vote for someone with an unclear public stance and an unclear nomination program.

Gemayel asked, "who said there is a French initiative regarding the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh?" indicating that the French are in contact with everyone.

Moreover, the head of the Qatari delegation also met with the Maronite Patriarch as he expressed solidarity with Lebanon and its stability and emphasized the importance of electing a president, assuring that regional and international efforts will not stop helping in this regard. He also met with Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc leader Mohammad Raad in the bloc’s offices.

Moreover, he will also meet with other political leaders, including the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, and the head of the Lebanese Democratic Party, Talal Arslan.

Al Khulaifi is set to conclude his visit on Tuesday with a meeting with the Lebanese Forces leader, Samir Geagea, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader, Gebran Bassil, and Change MPs. On the second and last day, he will visit Yarzeh and meet with Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.