Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03 | 12:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

The Qatari delegation visit to Lebanon headed by Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi started with initially suggesting Army Commander General Joseph Aoun as a possible presidential candidate who political leaders may agree on.

However, it became apparent that the purpose of the visit was transformed into a scrutiny mission of political parties’ stances to build results in approaching the presidential file, given the Saudi vetoes and the internal Lebanese opposition that is preventing any progress in the French initiative to persuade other members of the Quintet to agree on the candidacy of the Marada Movement leader, Sleiman Frangieh.

Details of the meetings with Al Khulaifi were kept confidential. Even the statements issued by the political and religious sources did not deviate from what was agreed upon based on the request of the Qatari visitor.

Only the Kataeb Party leader, MP Sami Gemayel, shared some of the results of his meeting with Al Khulaifi.

After the meeting, Gemayel stressed that Lebanon needs Arab support on all levels. He also confirmed that what matters are the guarantees related to the person they will elect, and that they cannot vote for someone with an unclear public stance and an unclear nomination program.

Gemayel asked, "who said there is a French initiative regarding the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh?" indicating that the French are in contact with everyone.

Moreover, the head of the Qatari delegation also met with the Maronite Patriarch as he expressed solidarity with Lebanon and its stability and emphasized the importance of electing a president, assuring that regional and international efforts will not stop helping in this regard. He also met with Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc leader Mohammad Raad in the bloc’s offices.

Moreover, he will also meet with other political leaders, including the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, and the head of the Lebanese Democratic Party, Talal Arslan.

Al Khulaifi is set to conclude his visit on Tuesday with a meeting with the Lebanese Forces leader, Samir Geagea, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader, Gebran Bassil, and Change MPs. On the second and last day, he will visit Yarzeh and meet with Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.

 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Qatar

Delegation

Suggestion

Army

Commander

Visit

Scrutiny

Mission

Politics

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon depletes IMF SDR funds, leaving municipal elections unfunded
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-29

EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič to visit Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-21

US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Lebanon and Qatar explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-29

Lebanon to partake in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Touch employee involved in illegal sale of mobile lines

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:50

Agreement reached between doctors and insurance companies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:46

Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-27

Calm reigns in Beirut Justice Palace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-27

Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
World
08:51

UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:07

Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:24

Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:02

Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing

LBCI
Middle East
04:19

Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app