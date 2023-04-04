Local authorities take action against power generator owners overcharging citizens

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04
High views
Local authorities take action against power generator owners overcharging citizens
2min
Local authorities take action against power generator owners overcharging citizens

The Ministry of Energy has set the pricing for electricity in Lebanon, but many power generator owners have been found to be overcharging citizens. 

Despite the government's efforts to regulate the market, these owners have continued to take advantage of the situation. Local authorities have taken notice and, according to municipal law, have taken action.

One municipality, Zouk Mosbeh, has issued a statement asking citizens to pay their bills at the municipal palace according to the Ministry of Energy's tariff without any additional charges. 

The statement also asked power generator owners to abide by the law, warning that official bids would be solicited for alternative energy suppliers if they did not comply.

The situation is dire, with 58 out of 66 generators in the Beirut suburb of Al-Ghubairi violating regulations. The violations range from not installing meters to adding a 35% fee on top of the official tariff and pricing per kilowatt-hour at 40 cents. 

The number of violations is staggering, and local authorities have decided to take action. In response, the municipality cut the cables of generators that did not comply with the state's pricing regulations.

One generator owner who had been overcharging residents by 35% in a specific street in Al-Ghubairi was forced to backtrack after the municipality intervened. A sign was put up confirming that the owner would abide by the Ministry of Energy's tariff.

While the actions of Zouk Mosbeh and Al-Ghubairi are commendable, the question remains: will other municipalities in Lebanon follow their example and enforce the law? 

Municipal Law, Article 47 states that every public work within the municipal jurisdiction falls under the purview of the municipal council. Article 48 states that regulations issued by the municipal council will have the power to enforce within the municipal jurisdiction.

It remains to be seen if other municipalities in Lebanon will take action to hold power generator owners accountable for overcharging citizens. 

Overcharging is a nationwide issue, and it is time for local authorities to step up and enforce the law.

