News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Tfaker Marten
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Local authorities take action against power generator owners overcharging citizens
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04 | 09:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Local authorities take action against power generator owners overcharging citizens
The Ministry of Energy has set the pricing for electricity in Lebanon, but many power generator owners have been found to be overcharging citizens.
Despite the government's efforts to regulate the market, these owners have continued to take advantage of the situation. Local authorities have taken notice and, according to municipal law, have taken action.
One municipality, Zouk Mosbeh, has issued a statement asking citizens to pay their bills at the municipal palace according to the Ministry of Energy's tariff without any additional charges.
The statement also asked power generator owners to abide by the law, warning that official bids would be solicited for alternative energy suppliers if they did not comply.
The situation is dire, with 58 out of 66 generators in the Beirut suburb of Al-Ghubairi violating regulations. The violations range from not installing meters to adding a 35% fee on top of the official tariff and pricing per kilowatt-hour at 40 cents.
The number of violations is staggering, and local authorities have decided to take action. In response, the municipality cut the cables of generators that did not comply with the state's pricing regulations.
One generator owner who had been overcharging residents by 35% in a specific street in Al-Ghubairi was forced to backtrack after the municipality intervened. A sign was put up confirming that the owner would abide by the Ministry of Energy's tariff.
While the actions of Zouk Mosbeh and Al-Ghubairi are commendable, the question remains: will other municipalities in Lebanon follow their example and enforce the law?
Municipal Law, Article 47 states that every public work within the municipal jurisdiction falls under the purview of the municipal council. Article 48 states that regulations issued by the municipal council will have the power to enforce within the municipal jurisdiction.
It remains to be seen if other municipalities in Lebanon will take action to hold power generator owners accountable for overcharging citizens.
Overcharging is a nationwide issue, and it is time for local authorities to step up and enforce the law.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Ministry
Energy
Lebanon
Authorities
Power
Generators
Electricity
Suppliers
Next
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-29
Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-29
Uncertainty looms over municipal elections funding in Lebanon as authorities pass the buck
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
Lebanon News
2023-03-29
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
0
World
2023-03-28
Siemens Energy to supply converter stations for Italian power link
World
2023-03-28
Siemens Energy to supply converter stations for Italian power link
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:24
"A Homeland Named Fairouz": A documentary and book celebrating 88 years of perfection
News Bulletin Reports
09:24
"A Homeland Named Fairouz": A documentary and book celebrating 88 years of perfection
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Over 10,000 additional Lebanese families to receive aid as ministry extends 'Aman'
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Over 10,000 additional Lebanese families to receive aid as ministry extends 'Aman'
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Frangieh's visit to Paris neither positive nor negative: Sources
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
Lebanon News
10:36
US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
News Bulletin Reports
12:07
Qatari delegation initially suggests Joseph Aoun’s name, visit turns into scrutiny mission
3
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
07:57
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
4
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
04:09
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
5
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
Lebanon Economy
04:26
Lebanon under threat of entering the stage of reserve depletion: report
6
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:56
Uncovering the illusion of French guarantees and Macron's possible interests in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
Lebanon News
05:25
Lebanon has world's highest per capita number of Medical Graduates (IMGs) training in the US
8
World
02:37
US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria
World
02:37
US says its forces kill a senior Islamic State leader in Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store