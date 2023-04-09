News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-09 | 10:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal
It has been a year since Lebanon signed a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but officials have implemented none of the promised conditions. Instead of being on the road to recovery, the country's situation continues to deteriorate.
In just one year, the dollar-to-Lebanese pound exchange rate has dropped from 24,000 Lebanese pounds to 100,000 Lebanese pounds.
Moreover, the cost of living and inflation registered record levels exceeding 190% annually.
Depositors are seeing the value of their money 'evaporate,' and even the promise made by the government last year to return up to $100,000 to depositors is now in doubt. However, officials could have returned up to $500,000 per depositor at the beginning of the crisis.
The losses in the financial sector have now exceeded $70 billion, up from around $30 billion at the start of the crisis. If Lebanon had implemented the IMF agreement, we would have seen investment projects and an influx of dollars into the country as confidence returned. This would have included around $3 billion from the IMF and approximately $10 billion from donor countries.
By following the IMF's proposed reforms in the public sector, citizens were beginning to see improvements in government services, such as electricity, telecommunications, and transportation, with money being directed toward the treasury instead of bankruptcy.
All of this could have happened, but as usual, officials chose to continue spending the remaining funds of depositors. In the end, they will have to return to the IMF and accept its conditions, but they will be much harsher because the situation has become much more difficult.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese
Lebanon
Officials
IMF
Deal
Crisis
Economic
Crises
Financial
Depositors
Next
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-26
Cost of ignoring IMF report warnings: Lebanon's crisis deepens
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-26
Cost of ignoring IMF report warnings: Lebanon's crisis deepens
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-18
Saudi and French officials fail to reach agreement on Lebanon crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
NSSF launches electronic access to personal and business records amid electricity crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
NSSF launches electronic access to personal and business records amid electricity crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon
0
Variety
2023-04-07
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Variety
2023-04-07
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
0
World
2023-01-12
Three Lebanese-Americans sworn into US House of Representatives
World
2023-01-12
Three Lebanese-Americans sworn into US House of Representatives
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal
2
Middle East
04:57
Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights
Middle East
04:57
Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights
3
World
06:37
Pope Francis calls for unity and stability in Lebanon during Easter Sunday Mass
World
06:37
Pope Francis calls for unity and stability in Lebanon during Easter Sunday Mass
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
5
Middle East
07:49
Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening - ISNA
Middle East
07:49
Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening - ISNA
6
Middle East
10:27
Kuwait PM appoints finance minister in cabinet reshuffle
Middle East
10:27
Kuwait PM appoints finance minister in cabinet reshuffle
7
Middle East
05:24
Thousands join Israeli judicial protests in shadow of attacks
Middle East
05:24
Thousands join Israeli judicial protests in shadow of attacks
8
Middle East
05:12
Saudi officials arrive in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions
Middle East
05:12
Saudi officials arrive in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store