News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
With words reflecting living far from home, the Arab National Orchestra dazzles the crowd in Houston
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-10 | 08:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
With words reflecting living far from home, the Arab National Orchestra dazzles the crowd in Houston
These are letters written by Arab students who recently immigrated to the American city of Houston. Lyrics embodying the suffering of those who live far from their country, the National Arab Orchestra transformed it into a new song.
This song, which was called The Wretched Refuse, means "the miserable rejection." It was composed by Michael Ibrahim, Maestro of the Arab National Orchestra. Its lyrics were performed by the American of Lebanese origin, Dima Abi Said Suki, along with 40 singers from the Houston Symphony Orchestra.
The song was presented in a big concert by the Arab National Orchestra at The Hobby Center in Houston as part of the orchestra's artistic program titled "Treasures of the East" after being shown for the first time in Dearborn.
Within the framework of this program, more than 2,000 people enjoyed a bouquet of the most beautiful Arabic songs and melodies, in a concert performed by the Lebanese singer Ranine Chaar, the Egyptian singer Mohamed Mohsen, in addition to the Syrian artist Liliane Kheirbek.
This ceremony was organized by the Executive Officer of the Orchestra in Houston, Dr. Rabih Suki. It was attended by several personalities, including the US Congresswoman in Texas, Sheila Jackson Lee, and the Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner.
It is a concert within the broad activity of the Arab National Orchestra to ensure its attachment to its roots and to share these treasures with other people.
Variety
News Bulletin Reports
Arab
Lebanese
Diaspora
US
Houston
Concert
National Arab Orchestra
Song
Concert
Music
Singers
Orchestra
Next
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-10
Lebanese musicians animate Francophonie Festival concert in Jeddah
Variety
2023-03-10
Lebanese musicians animate Francophonie Festival concert in Jeddah
0
Variety
2023-01-23
Beyoncé's concert stunned the world with the Lebanese imprint
Variety
2023-01-23
Beyoncé's concert stunned the world with the Lebanese imprint
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-08
French prosecutors name bank chairman a suspect in Lebanese central bank probe
Lebanon News
2023-04-08
French prosecutors name bank chairman a suspect in Lebanese central bank probe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
0
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-09
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-09
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-09
Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-09
Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
0
World
07:53
Dalai Lama apologizes after asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
World
07:53
Dalai Lama apologizes after asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
0
World
04:32
China jails two prominent human rights lawyers for over ten years
World
04:32
China jails two prominent human rights lawyers for over ten years
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
4
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
5
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
7
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
8
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store