With words reflecting living far from home, the Arab National Orchestra dazzles the crowd in Houston

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-10 | 08:22
High views
With words reflecting living far from home, the Arab National Orchestra dazzles the crowd in Houston
2min
With words reflecting living far from home, the Arab National Orchestra dazzles the crowd in Houston

These are letters written by Arab students who recently immigrated to the American city of Houston. Lyrics embodying the suffering of those who live far from their country, the National Arab Orchestra transformed it into a new song.  
 
This song, which was called The Wretched Refuse, means "the miserable rejection." It was composed by Michael Ibrahim, Maestro of the Arab National Orchestra. Its lyrics were performed by the American of Lebanese origin, Dima Abi Said Suki, along with 40 singers from the Houston Symphony Orchestra.  

The song was presented in a big concert by the Arab National Orchestra at The Hobby Center in Houston as part of the orchestra's artistic program titled "Treasures of the East" after being shown for the first time in Dearborn.  

Within the framework of this program, more than 2,000 people enjoyed a bouquet of the most beautiful Arabic songs and melodies, in a concert performed by the Lebanese singer Ranine Chaar, the Egyptian singer Mohamed Mohsen, in addition to the Syrian artist Liliane Kheirbek.  

This ceremony was organized by the Executive Officer of the Orchestra in Houston, Dr. Rabih Suki. It was attended by several personalities, including the US Congresswoman in Texas, Sheila Jackson Lee, and the Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner.  

It is a concert within the broad activity of the Arab National Orchestra to ensure its attachment to its roots and to share these treasures with other people.
 

