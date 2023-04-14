Will Syria regain its seat in the Arab League this year?

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-14 | 11:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Will Syria regain its seat in the Arab League this year?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Will Syria regain its seat in the Arab League this year?

Syria's seat in the Arab League has been vacant since 2011, but it might be occupied again this year. Is Syria's return to its seat in the league subject to a vote by the member countries? The Arab League's internal regulations confirm that there is no need for a vote, as decisions within the council are usually taken by consensus, and dissenting countries register their reservations, especially if it is one or two countries.

In limited cases, the Arab League Charter refers to the possibility of resorting to voting when consensus becomes impossible, as happened in the decision to condemn Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in 1990 and allowing the use of foreign forces.

So far, several countries still oppose Damascus's return to the Arab League, most notably Qatar. The Qatari Prime Minister has described talks about Syria's return as speculation. Deliberations in Jeddah among the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, which are considering the possibilities of Syria's return to the league before the Arab Summit scheduled for May 19, will determine the outcome.

The answer will emerge after the deliberations, which begin tonight and continue until late at night. During the Jeddah meeting, a plan proposed by Jordan will also be discussed, which, according to a Jordanian official who spoke to Reuters, could potentially resolve the Syrian crisis.

This plan includes the formation of an Arab group that directly communicates with the Syrian government and addresses ways to address the humanitarian, security, and political aspects of the conflict. In the end, the coming days will answer the following question: Will Syria return to its Arab friends?



News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Syria

Arab

League

seat

LBCI Next
Questions surround upcoming hearing for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor in Paris
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-11

GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League

LBCI
Middle East
05:21

Arab nations gather to discuss ending Syria's long isolation

LBCI
Middle East
02:08

Jordan pushing Arab peace plan to end Syria conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13

Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:11

Questions surround upcoming hearing for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor in Paris

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13

Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13

Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13

Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-11

Airbus delivers fall as supply chain issues persist

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13

Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-07

Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app