Syria's possible return to Arab League remains uncertain
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-15 | 10:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syria's possible return to Arab League remains uncertain
The return of Syria to the Arab fold remains uncertain following the consultative meeting held in Jeddah on Friday night.
The meeting was attended by foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq.
The concluding statement indicated that consultations between the participants would continue to follow up on efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis.
However, the meeting discussed the file of Syria's return to the Arab League, a subject that has different views. This was reflected in the statement, which spoke of "exchanging views on the efforts being made to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that would end its consequences, preserve Syria's unity, and return it to its Arab surroundings."
The statement also emphasized that a political solution is a sole solution to the Syrian crisis and the importance of having an Arab leadership role in the efforts to end the crisis.
Moreover, there were sections in the statement that intersected with what was mentioned in another statement issued after the Syrian Foreign Minister visited Saudi Arabia, particularly regarding the emphasis on resolving the humanitarian crisis and addressing the issues of displaced persons, refugees, and drug smuggling.
The consultative meeting did not close the door to Syria, but opening it fully requires prior steps, coordination, and consultation.
Furthermore, the statement mentioned a forthcoming meeting of the same parties in Amman, Jordan.
But sources close to LBCI indicated that the meeting in Amman is not yet confirmed.
Nevertheless, the Jordanian authorities have been working to develop a road-map that satisfies various parties for Syria's return.
However, we are about a month away from the next Arab League summit, and anything is possible in politics and diplomacy.
