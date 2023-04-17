News
75 MPs expected to secure quorum for municipal election postponement vote
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17 | 09:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
75 MPs expected to secure quorum for municipal election postponement vote
The upcoming legislative session on Tuesday will be fine with the quorum as it has already been secured ahead of the event. This development follows an agreement among the concerned parties to postpone the municipal elections.
The quorum will be ensured by the attendance of deputies from various factions, including the Development and Liberation Bloc, the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, and their independent allies. Additionally, the National Independent Bloc, the Armenian Deputies Bloc, and the Democratic Gathering will also be present.
Strong Lebanon Bloc has confirmed to LBCI that all its members will participate in the session. The National Moderation Bloc will also take part, fulfilling their constitutional duties. In total, around 75 deputies are expected to attend, well above the required quorum of 65 for legislative sessions, compared to the 86 deputies needed for presidential elections and constitutional amendments.
The factions that will boycott the session, including the Lebanese Forces, are now known. The Change MPs have also set aside their differences on various issues and decided to refrain from participating in Tuesday's session. This decision is in line with their stance that the parliament should prioritize the election of a president.
According to the Bloc's sources, the Kataeb Bloc will also abstain from the session based on the same principle, especially since the session aims to postpone an important milestone, such as the municipal elections.
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Parliament
MP
Election
Postponement
Vote
Elections
