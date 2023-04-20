News
Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20 | 07:22
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes
As clashes intensified, particularly near Khartoum Airport, the Lebanese community in Sudan is living under heavy bombardment and blockade.
With no logistical capacity from the state to assist its citizens, all hope rests on the success of the French plan to evacuate Lebanese citizens from Sudan, as the Lebanese Foreign Ministry coordinates with French authorities to help evacuate Lebanese alongside French citizens.
According to a diplomatic source in the Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry, the French are highly cooperative. Still, their plan to evacuate citizens from Sudan is not yet ready and faces two obstacles.
First, the disagreement on safe passages in Sudan to begin the evacuation process.
Second, the absence of a safe airport or port to execute the evacuation plan.
Hence, the source from the ministry reports that the number of Lebanese citizens in Sudan ranges from 100 to 200 people. However, since it is the holiday season, most Lebanese have left Sudan, leaving around 50 stuck in Khartoum.
A ceasefire in Sudan is urgently needed to evacuate civilians, not only Lebanese but also other nationalities, and to stop the bloodshed of the Sudanese people.
