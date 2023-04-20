News
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20 | 07:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
During a meeting at the US State Department, Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf told the Lebanese parliamentary delegation members that the United States does not wish for any country to interfere in the upcoming Lebanese presidential elections.
However, the US official emphasized that the US does not interfere in Lebanese presidential nominations, as the president is elected based on a parliamentary majority for a specific candidate. Leaf plans to visit Lebanon within the next two months and reiterated her call for implementing reforms and agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The Lebanese parliamentary delegation also met with US Congressman Darin LaHood to discuss the current situation in Lebanon and US stances on its developments. The delegation emphasized the need for Lebanon to be among US priorities. LaHood stressed the importance of electing a responsible president, as this responsibility alone falls on the Lebanese people.
During the meeting, reforms and agreements with the IMF, as well as the impact of the Syrian refugee crisis on Lebanon, were also discussed.
In conclusion, the meetings with US officials showed that there is no French-American agreement on how to approach the current Lebanese crisis, especially the presidential file.
According to US sources, the differences between the two sides were evident, and the opportunity may be available for Lebanese MPs to resolve this issue on their own.
