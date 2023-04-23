The actions taken by the Lebanese army to deport Syrian refugees who have engaged in criminal activities or entered the country illegally are based on the 2019 decision of the Higher Defense Council and the National Defense Law, which grants the army national security powers, according to legal sources.



These actions are also in line with the United Nations Refugee Convention, especially since the army did not target displaced Syrians in their homes or tents but those who entered the country illegally or committed crimes, particularly witnessed ones.



While some people reject these actions, it is without a doubt that they bring back the displacement crisis to Lebanon, especially since the number of displaced Syrians is on the rise.



Thus, there is a significant difference between the number of Syrian refugees registered by the UNHCR, which is 805,326 refugees, and the number shown by a survey conducted by Statistics Lebanon, which is 2,048,713.



However, the company estimates that 8.5% of the refugees were not counted because they were in remote areas. Furthermore, around 16,000 to 20,000 Syrians entered Lebanon after the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey on February 6.



In this context, the Founder and Managing Director of Statistics Lebanon, Rabih Al-Haber, stated that many displaced people have returned to their areas for economic benefits and access to some services or work.



According to the study, there are 4,200 settlements scattered across 1,611 towns. The district with the highest percentage of refugees is Baalbek, which makes up 14.68% of their population, followed by the Akkar district at 8.96%. The lowest percentage is recorded in the Hasbaya district at 0.21%, followed by the Bsharri district at 0.42%.



Furthermore, Al-Haber added that refugees under the age of 25 account for around 50% of the total number. The continuous entry of Syrians into Lebanon through illegal crossings raises questions about organized networks that must be controlled.



The increasing tensions between Lebanese and displaced Syrians are also a cause for concern and must be addressed to prevent escalation.