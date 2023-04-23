News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loghz Al Akwiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-23 | 10:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
The actions taken by the Lebanese army to deport Syrian refugees who have engaged in criminal activities or entered the country illegally are based on the 2019 decision of the Higher Defense Council and the National Defense Law, which grants the army national security powers, according to legal sources.
These actions are also in line with the United Nations Refugee Convention, especially since the army did not target displaced Syrians in their homes or tents but those who entered the country illegally or committed crimes, particularly witnessed ones.
While some people reject these actions, it is without a doubt that they bring back the displacement crisis to Lebanon, especially since the number of displaced Syrians is on the rise.
Thus, there is a significant difference between the number of Syrian refugees registered by the UNHCR, which is 805,326 refugees, and the number shown by a survey conducted by Statistics Lebanon, which is 2,048,713.
However, the company estimates that 8.5% of the refugees were not counted because they were in remote areas. Furthermore, around 16,000 to 20,000 Syrians entered Lebanon after the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey on February 6.
In this context, the Founder and Managing Director of Statistics Lebanon, Rabih Al-Haber, stated that many displaced people have returned to their areas for economic benefits and access to some services or work.
According to the study, there are 4,200 settlements scattered across 1,611 towns. The district with the highest percentage of refugees is Baalbek, which makes up 14.68% of their population, followed by the Akkar district at 8.96%. The lowest percentage is recorded in the Hasbaya district at 0.21%, followed by the Bsharri district at 0.42%.
Furthermore, Al-Haber added that refugees under the age of 25 account for around 50% of the total number. The continuous entry of Syrians into Lebanon through illegal crossings raises questions about organized networks that must be controlled.
The increasing tensions between Lebanese and displaced Syrians are also a cause for concern and must be addressed to prevent escalation.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
Challenge
Security
Humanity
Syria
Syrian
Refugees
Next
Latest on the maritime property violations file
Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-12
Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
2023-03-12
Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Will Syrian refugees be integrated into Lebanese regular schooling system?
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Latest on the maritime property violations file
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Latest on the maritime property violations file
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-22
Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-22
Central inspection authority appointed to supervise public sector employee attendance
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-22
Education Ministry plans exam dates amidst uncertain funding
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-22
Education Ministry plans exam dates amidst uncertain funding
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-22
Deported Syrians: Lebanese army takes action against illegal immigration
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-22
Deported Syrians: Lebanese army takes action against illegal immigration
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-20
Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France
World
2023-04-20
Teargas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France
0
Variety
2023-04-07
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Variety
2023-04-07
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-17
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
Lebanon News
2023-04-17
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
0
World
2023-04-20
Zelensky presses NATO on membership, long-range weapons
World
2023-04-20
Zelensky presses NATO on membership, long-range weapons
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Latest on the maritime property violations file
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Latest on the maritime property violations file
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
4
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
5
World
08:31
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
World
08:31
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
6
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
7
World
07:01
France, Baltic states dismayed after China envoy questions Ukraine sovereignty
World
07:01
France, Baltic states dismayed after China envoy questions Ukraine sovereignty
8
Middle East
07:57
Israelis protest planned judicial overhaul ahead of 75th Independence Day
Middle East
07:57
Israelis protest planned judicial overhaul ahead of 75th Independence Day
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store