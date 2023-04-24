Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-24 | 10:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue

The tribes of Khaldeh, a town in the suburbs of Beirut, have recently called for addressing the consequences of the Military Court's ruling against their sons, who were involved in clashes with Hezbollah almost 20 months ago, known as the Khaldeh clashes.

The verdict, issued before the Eid Al-Fitr, involved 36 of Khaldeh's tribespeople, nine of whom were sentenced to death and life imprisonment in absentia, and one detainee received a ten-year sentence. Meanwhile, five were sentenced to nine years, and the rest were given prison terms ranging from seven to one and a half years. Additionally, eleven were acquitted of charges.

However, security sources confirmed to LBCI that the Army Intelligence sought since the outset of the Khaldeh clashes to alleviate tensions.

Additionally, it managed approximately 13 meetings between the tribes and Hezbollah, with some MPs occasionally attending, to overcome significant obstacles. The Army Intelligence emphasized the importance of expediting the verdicts without interfering with the penalties and prison terms that will be issued, as they are judicial affairs.

The same sources noted that many defendants were acquitted, and the detention period sufficed. As for the death and life imprisonment sentences in absentia and imprisonment terms ranging from ten to nine years, they can be distinguished before the Military Court to try to mitigate the judgments.

Moreover, the Army Intelligence Directorate continues its efforts to complete reconciliation and settlement and prevent a return to tension.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Military Court

Military

Army

Clashes

Efforts

Reconciliation

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Lebanese

LBCI Next
LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes
Latest on the maritime property violations file
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:19

Canneseries, MIPTV honor Lebanese Bassil Hajjar for his efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-22

Deported Syrians: Lebanese army takes action against illegal immigration

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-22

MP Abdallah to LBCI: The required solution for Lebanon is a Lebanese settlement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Will Moscow's mediation help reshape Syrian-Turkish relations?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change

LBCI
World
10:27

Wall St muted ahead of tech earnings, economic data

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours

LBCI
Middle East
07:12

Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app