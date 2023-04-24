US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS

On April 24, 2023, CJTF-OIR Commander Major General Matthew McFarlane and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Dana Stroul gave updates on the ongoing mission to defeat ISIS or Daesh in Iraq and Syria.



McFarlane highlighted that while ISIS no longer holds any territory, its ideology remains unconstrained and active. However, thanks to the efforts of partners supported by the coalition, there has been a significant decrease in D-ISIS activity and effectiveness across the area of operations.



From January 1 through the first week of April, there has been a record 68% reduction in attacks compared to last year in Iraq and a 55% decrease in Syria.



These attacks mainly involve small engagements with one to a few individuals, and ISIS has failed to organize or coordinate anything more significant over the past year.



During the recent Ramadan period, there were only 19 recorded attacks in Iraq, representing an 80% decrease from last year and 87% from 2020.



Only 19 attacks were recorded in Syria, representing a 37% decrease from 2022 and a 70% decrease from 2020. These figures demonstrate the success of partnerships and the efforts made to disrupt and dismantle ISIS cells and activities.



Stroul highlighted the importance of partnership in the fight against ISIS, noting that the US has transitioned to an "advice, assist, and enable" role in Iraq, with Iraqi security forces taking the lead.



In Syria, the critical role played by the Syrian Democratic Forces in partnering with the US to prevent ISIS from reconstituting was emphasized.



Stroul also noted that the enduring defeat of ISIS requires a multifaceted approach, which includes countering ISIS ideology and financing, as well as facilitating the repatriation and rehabilitation of displaced persons.



She emphasized the need to work with governments to encourage the repatriation of detainees and their families and to share best practices on rehabilitation and reintegration.



In terms of numbers, McFarlane noted that over 13,103 country nationals have been repatriated from the Hol camp by the SDF so far in 2023.



However, there is still a large number of third-country nationals in these camps, waiting to be repatriated to their homelands.



The IDP camps continue to pose a strategic problem that requires an international solution.



Achieving the enduring defeat of ISIS requires a sustained effort by the international community. McFarlane and Stroul reiterated their commitment to working with all like-minded countries to achieve this goal. Stroul noted that "defeating ISIS is not just an Iraqi or Syrian effort; it's a global effort."