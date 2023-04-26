News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-26 | 08:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers
Sources in the government seem confident that the Banque Du Liban will respond to the decision issued by the Cabinet on the 18th of this month, which requests it to take necessary measures to impose a cap on withdrawals and transfers available to depositors equally among them, without prioritizing one deposit over another, and to continue granting bank customers the freedom to dispose of fresh funds.
The BDL's Central Council was supposed to discuss this decision on Wednesday. Still, the participation of some members of the Council in a ceremony in honor of General Abbas Ibrahim prevented the holding of an official meeting of the Council. Therefore the discussion of this matter was postponed.
According to the available information, conflicting opinions within the Central Council of the BDL regarding this issue exist.
Some support the view that issuing the circulars would halt the banks' discretionary treatment of depositors, avoid local and international lawsuits, and stop the bleeding of BDL's reserves.
On the other hand, there are opposing opinions to such a decision and any circulars associated with it.
According to these opinions, the circulars related to withdrawals and transfers have no legal basis, as they have not been legislated in the Parliament.
This could potentially lead to lawsuits filed by depositors not only against the concerned commercial bank but also against BDL, as it is seen as obstructing their rights.
Furthermore, it is not the responsibility of the BDL to cover up for the government and the Parliament's failure to enact a capital control law.
In implementing this government decision, some in the Central Council of the BDL call for caution in taking any action, pending clarification of the legal situation regarding Governor Riad Salameh, especially regarding what will be issued in this regard by the French judiciary on May 16th.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
BDL
Lebanon
Banks
Next
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-28
Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe
Lebanon News
2023-02-28
Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-27
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
Lebanon News
2023-02-27
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-24
Banks in Lebanon resume work after suspending strike, pending general assembly decision
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-24
Banks in Lebanon resume work after suspending strike, pending general assembly decision
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-21
Reasons behind banks’ ongoing strike in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-21
Reasons behind banks’ ongoing strike in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
Lebanon Economy
12:01
Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status
0
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
Lebanon Economy
11:09
Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanese cinema: A beacon of hope despite the crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Lebanese cinema: A beacon of hope despite the crisis
0
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-05
Outgoing Finnish PM Sanna Marin to step down as SDP leader
World
2023-04-05
Outgoing Finnish PM Sanna Marin to step down as SDP leader
0
World
2023-04-01
Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment
World
2023-04-01
Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment
0
Variety
06:39
OpenAI previews business plan for ChatGPT, launches new privacy controls
Variety
06:39
OpenAI previews business plan for ChatGPT, launches new privacy controls
0
Middle East
2023-02-12
Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour
Middle East
2023-02-12
Economic growth decreases in MENA region: IMF's Jihad Azour
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
2
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
4
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
Lebanon News
06:40
Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions
5
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
Lebanon Economy
10:35
In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism
6
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
Lebanon News
06:09
Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:52
Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers
News Bulletin Reports
08:52
Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers
8
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Lebanon Economy
10:47
Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store