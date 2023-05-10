Connecting the Gulf to India: A strategic move in politics and economics

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-10 | 08:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Connecting the Gulf to India: A strategic move in politics and economics
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Connecting the Gulf to India: A strategic move in politics and economics

In the meeting that brought together Saudi Arabia, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, and India in the Kingdom on Sunday night, a project was discussed to connect India with countries in the region and from there to Europe.

 

This is a project in which politics and economics are intertwined and have multiple backgrounds.

 

Logistically, the project is based on the construction of a railway linking the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel, with the connection to India being by sea, with the latter sending ships to the ports of the UAE.

 

As for our region's connection between the Gulf and Jordan, and Israel has clear political and economic objectives.

 

Politically, it cements normalization with Israel and represents a step in its plan to normalize with the Kingdom.

 

Economically, observers point out that the railway project will stimulate trade to unprecedented levels.

 

However, if the thinking behind connecting the Gulf to Jordan and Israel has clear political and economic goals, why connect it to India?

 

Here, another layer of state interests emerges, especially for the United States.

 

With this project, Washington aims to encircle Chinese influence and confront China's Belt and Road Initiative, also known as the New Silk Road, a massive infrastructure project aimed at expanding China's trade links through building ports railways, airports, and industrial complexes.

 

As for India, whose population will soon surpass China's, its relations with its neighbor are governed by tension and competition.

 

For both China and India, the Middle East, specifically the Gulf states, are very important for several reasons, including their reliance on the oil from these countries and being essential trade markets and a gateway for various types of labor, especially in the case of India.

 

Implementing such a project would help India politically and economically and contribute to consolidating its reputation as one of the best in the field of building railways.

 

Each country among those mentioned, which may decide to participate in this proposal, will have a share of the profits, whether in politics, economy, or both...

 

So, will the signing process proceed?

 

News Bulletin Reports

Gulf

India. Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-08

Qatar leads major Gulf markets lower on weak earnings

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-03

Syria touts for Gulf tourists amid emerging Arab rapprochement

LBCI
World
2023-05-02

Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

US envoy visits Gulf to push new Yemen agreement, peace process -statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:12

Two Possibilities: Will Assad Visit Saudi Arabia Before or During the Arab Summit?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Variety
07:44

Vast and SpaceX aim to put the first commercial space station in orbit in 2025

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

World Food Program lifts suspension of operations in Sudan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:42

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:07

Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
Middle East
07:55

Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app