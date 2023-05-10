Connecting the Gulf to India: A strategic move in politics and economics

In the meeting that brought together Saudi Arabia, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, and India in the Kingdom on Sunday night, a project was discussed to connect India with countries in the region and from there to Europe.

This is a project in which politics and economics are intertwined and have multiple backgrounds.

Logistically, the project is based on the construction of a railway linking the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel, with the connection to India being by sea, with the latter sending ships to the ports of the UAE.

As for our region's connection between the Gulf and Jordan, and Israel has clear political and economic objectives.

Politically, it cements normalization with Israel and represents a step in its plan to normalize with the Kingdom.

Economically, observers point out that the railway project will stimulate trade to unprecedented levels.

However, if the thinking behind connecting the Gulf to Jordan and Israel has clear political and economic goals, why connect it to India?

Here, another layer of state interests emerges, especially for the United States.

With this project, Washington aims to encircle Chinese influence and confront China's Belt and Road Initiative, also known as the New Silk Road, a massive infrastructure project aimed at expanding China's trade links through building ports railways, airports, and industrial complexes.

As for India, whose population will soon surpass China's, its relations with its neighbor are governed by tension and competition.

For both China and India, the Middle East, specifically the Gulf states, are very important for several reasons, including their reliance on the oil from these countries and being essential trade markets and a gateway for various types of labor, especially in the case of India.

Implementing such a project would help India politically and economically and contribute to consolidating its reputation as one of the best in the field of building railways.

Each country among those mentioned, which may decide to participate in this proposal, will have a share of the profits, whether in politics, economy, or both...

So, will the signing process proceed?