Syria's return and regional unity: The 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah

2023-05-16 | 11:25
Syria's return and regional unity: The 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah
2min
Syria's return and regional unity: The 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah

In one of the halls of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, all Arab leaders will gather in the city of Jeddah on Friday.

After a 12-year hiatus, Syria is returning to the Arab fold through Saudi Arabia's gateway as it participates with high-level delegations in the 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah.

So far, Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Mekdad, has arrived in Jeddah, leading a high-level delegation to participate in the summit. 

The delegation attended the Economic Ministerial Council on Monday, and the Syrian delegation also participated in the meeting of the Permanent Representatives at the Arab League on Tuesday.

Undoubtedly, the head of Syrian diplomacy will attend the meeting of Arab foreign ministers on Wednesday. Thus, Thursday, when Arab leaders arrive in Jeddah, remains the center of attention for observers.

Will President Bashar al-Assad participate in the summit?

If he does, will the countries objecting to normalizing relations with Syria, namely Qatar, Kuwait, and Morocco, withdraw from the sessions?

In the face of this scenario, the presence of Assad at the summit may be replaced by a bilateral meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The definitive answer to all these matters remains subject to the summit.

The summit's focal point is resolving crises and Arab reconciliation, in addition to enhancing economic and security cooperation among Arab countries, including the reconstruction of Syria and facilitating the return of Syrian refugees worldwide. 

Another significant issue is the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which threatens water security in Egypt and Sudan.

Economic topics also rank high on the priority list, notably Lebanon's unprecedented economic and financial collapse.

According to analysts and observers, the summit will seek to address and assist in Lebanon's recovery in all areas.

Undoubtedly, the importance of holding the summit lies in its symbolic location, and the attendees list more than the agenda itself. Will Saudi Arabia succeed in the Arab reconciliation on its soil and open a new chapter in the region?

