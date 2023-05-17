From waves to change: Mayssa's struggle against extremism in Sidon

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-17 | 11:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From waves to change: Mayssa&#39;s struggle against extremism in Sidon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
From waves to change: Mayssa's struggle against extremism in Sidon

All that Mayssa, a citizen of Sidon, wanted was to visit the popular beach of her city, read a book, and enjoy a cup of coffee with her husband. 
 
But how can Mayssa find tranquility in the presence of extremists, regardless of their religion? 
 
What happened to Mayssa spread like wildfire on social media platforms.
 
“I always wear a swimsuit when I go to the beach with my husband,” she said.
“Two people approached us and introduce themselves as Sheikhs,” Mayssa continued.

She said that those Sheikhs had warned them against remaining on the beach while wearing swimsuits because they did not understand local customs.
 
Many girls and women supported Mayssa in what she experienced by sharing their pictures in swimwear. 
 
Only MP Osama Saad tweeted in condemnation of what happened.
 
The head of Sidon Municipality, in a call with LBCI, affirmed that Sidon is open to everyone and that each person has their freedom. 
 
He added that the municipality does not prevent anyone from visiting the public beach in Sidon until its official opening by the municipality, under its supervision, starting from the first of July. 
 
In a country like Lebanon, one component of the population can't impose its beliefs on others. 
 
All attempts to change the face of Lebanon into a more gloomy one have failed.
 
 
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Sidon

Beach

Lebanon

Extremism

LBCI Next
Governor's absence: Unraveling controversy surrounding French arrest warrant
Syria's return and regional unity: The 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-24

Lebanon's women's beach volleyball team succeeds in Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-16

Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:03

When greed takes over: How pharmacies turned lifeline into profit game

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:48

Governor's absence: Unraveling controversy surrounding French arrest warrant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-16

Syria's return and regional unity: The 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-16

Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-16

TuSimple gets temporary reprieve from Nasdaq delisting

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-26

GM is killing off the Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-07

In Iraq, German minister condemns Iran's cross-border attacks

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-13

In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

General Joseph Aoun's position amidst the Quincy meeting discussions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:08

Normalization of Crisis is No Road to Stabilization: LEM Spring 2023

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

The Syrian refugee crisis: Separating facts from media rumors

LBCI
Middle East
07:31

Bridging the divide: Lebanese, Syrian FMs work toward refugee solutions

LBCI
Middle East
02:50

Top Russian energy diplomat visits Iran; wants more cooperation in oil, gas

LBCI
World
04:16

UBS says it was rushed into unwanted Credit Suisse rescue merger

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app