All that Mayssa, a citizen of Sidon, wanted was to visit the popular beach of her city, read a book, and enjoy a cup of coffee with her husband.

But how can Mayssa find tranquility in the presence of extremists, regardless of their religion?

What happened to Mayssa spread like wildfire on social media platforms.

“I always wear a swimsuit when I go to the beach with my husband,” she said.

“Two people approached us and introduce themselves as Sheikhs,” Mayssa continued.



She said that those Sheikhs had warned them against remaining on the beach while wearing swimsuits because they did not understand local customs.

Many girls and women supported Mayssa in what she experienced by sharing their pictures in swimwear.

Only MP Osama Saad tweeted in condemnation of what happened.

The head of Sidon Municipality, in a call with LBCI, affirmed that Sidon is open to everyone and that each person has their freedom.

He added that the municipality does not prevent anyone from visiting the public beach in Sidon until its official opening by the municipality, under its supervision, starting from the first of July.

In a country like Lebanon, one component of the population can't impose its beliefs on others.

All attempts to change the face of Lebanon into a more gloomy one have failed.