Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Uniting Arab nations: Insights from the Arab League Summit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19 | 12:26
2
min
Uniting Arab nations: Insights from the Arab League Summit
The "Reunion Summit" was indeed a gathering that lived up to its name.
On May 19th, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia brought together Arab leaders and heads of state, despite their significant differences.
In a warm embrace, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, marking their first meeting after the two countries severed diplomatic ties.
Similarly, Bin Salman welcomed Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, reaffirming the depth of their relationship. The depth of bilateral ties was also evident in the reception of UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan by Prince Mohammed.
However, the question remains: Why was UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed absent from the summit? Is there an undisclosed dispute between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, or are there other reasons behind his absence?
The summit also witnessed the first meeting between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, as they engaged in conversation during a commemorative photo. This handshake marked their first interaction after a period of isolation.
During the opening session, a Saudi surprise unfolded with the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His attendance is part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war.
Additionally, Zelensky confirmed this in a tweet, stating that he would discuss peace initiatives, the issue of political prisoners, and cooperation in the energy sector during his visit to Saudi Arabia.
This summit held many controversial moments. Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the meeting hall without delivering any speech.
What could have bothered the Qatari Amir? Is his departure related to the presence of President al-Assad?
Nevertheless, the Jeddah Summit was a historic and exceptional event on all levels.
Could it mark the beginning of a new regional and international role for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia?
