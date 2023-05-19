A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19 | 12:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A decade later: President Assad&#39;s presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad attended the Arab League Summit after more than ten years. After years of devastating wars in his country, President Assad returned to the Arab League.

"We are facing an opportunity to rearrange our affairs without external interference," President Assad highlighted to Arab leaders and heads of state.

He subtly hinted at Turkey and Iran, saying, "there are many headlines that words cannot encapsulate, and summits are not limited to the crimes committed by the rejected Zionist entity against the resilient Palestinian people, nor do they end with the Ottoman threat."

President Assad emphasized that "Syria's present, past, and future lie in Arab identity because an Arab identity of belonging is permanent."

While President Assad was present at the Arab League Summit, the Syrian file featured prominently in the summit's resolutions, including:

First, the commitment to preserving Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and stability is renewed. There was also an emphasis on continuing and intensifying Arab efforts to assist Syria in overcoming its crisis.

Second, the Arab League affirmed the need to enhance collective Arab cooperation to address the effects and repercussions of refugees, terrorism, and drug trafficking among countries.

Third, an apparent insistence on the necessity of taking practical and effective steps toward a gradual solution to the crisis preserves Syria's unity, coherence, and sovereignty and meets the aspirations of its people. This solution aims to eradicate terrorism and contribute to creating suitable conditions for the voluntary and safe return of refugees, as well as the withdrawal of all illegal foreign forces from Syria.

Fourth, rejecting all foreign interventions in Syria and any unauthorized military presence on Syrian territory and, additionally, supporting efforts to resume the work of the Constitutional Committee as soon as possible.

With the conclusion of the Arab League Summit in Jeddah, attention now turns to the implications and aftermath for Syria.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Decade

President

Bashar al-Assad

Presence

Mark

Turning

Point

Arab

League

Summit

LBCI Next
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18

A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-10

Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Uniting Arab nations: Insights from the Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:54

American Task Force for Lebanon renews commitment to serving country

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Uniting Arab nations: Insights from the Arab League Summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

The proliferation and growing demand for Syrian medications in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-30

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20

Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-20

A patient at the Saint Georges hospital (al-Roum) urgently needs O- blood units, to donate please call: 70/486655

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry denounces attack on Jordanian Embassy in Sudan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:04

The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Egyptian President reaffirms ‘continued support’ for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More