A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19 | 12:39
A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad attended the Arab League Summit after more than ten years. After years of devastating wars in his country, President Assad returned to the Arab League.
"We are facing an opportunity to rearrange our affairs without external interference," President Assad highlighted to Arab leaders and heads of state.
He subtly hinted at Turkey and Iran, saying, "there are many headlines that words cannot encapsulate, and summits are not limited to the crimes committed by the rejected Zionist entity against the resilient Palestinian people, nor do they end with the Ottoman threat."
President Assad emphasized that "Syria's present, past, and future lie in Arab identity because an Arab identity of belonging is permanent."
While President Assad was present at the Arab League Summit, the Syrian file featured prominently in the summit's resolutions, including:
First, the commitment to preserving Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and stability is renewed. There was also an emphasis on continuing and intensifying Arab efforts to assist Syria in overcoming its crisis.
Second, the Arab League affirmed the need to enhance collective Arab cooperation to address the effects and repercussions of refugees, terrorism, and drug trafficking among countries.
Third, an apparent insistence on the necessity of taking practical and effective steps toward a gradual solution to the crisis preserves Syria's unity, coherence, and sovereignty and meets the aspirations of its people. This solution aims to eradicate terrorism and contribute to creating suitable conditions for the voluntary and safe return of refugees, as well as the withdrawal of all illegal foreign forces from Syria.
Fourth, rejecting all foreign interventions in Syria and any unauthorized military presence on Syrian territory and, additionally, supporting efforts to resume the work of the Constitutional Committee as soon as possible.
With the conclusion of the Arab League Summit in Jeddah, attention now turns to the implications and aftermath for Syria.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
Decade
President
Bashar al-Assad
Presence
Mark
Turning
Point
Arab
League
Summit
Next
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
Previous
Related Articles
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18
Middle East
2023-05-10
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Lebanon News
10:22
News Bulletin Reports
15:54
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-20
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Variety
2023-03-16
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Lebanon News
04:29
Lebanon News
06:18
Press Highlights
01:50
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Press Highlights
00:04
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon News
04:41
Lebanon News
10:22
