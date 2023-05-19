Syrian President Bashar al-Assad attended the Arab League Summit after more than ten years. After years of devastating wars in his country, President Assad returned to the Arab League.



"We are facing an opportunity to rearrange our affairs without external interference," President Assad highlighted to Arab leaders and heads of state.



He subtly hinted at Turkey and Iran, saying, "there are many headlines that words cannot encapsulate, and summits are not limited to the crimes committed by the rejected Zionist entity against the resilient Palestinian people, nor do they end with the Ottoman threat."



President Assad emphasized that "Syria's present, past, and future lie in Arab identity because an Arab identity of belonging is permanent."



While President Assad was present at the Arab League Summit, the Syrian file featured prominently in the summit's resolutions, including:



First, the commitment to preserving Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and stability is renewed. There was also an emphasis on continuing and intensifying Arab efforts to assist Syria in overcoming its crisis.



Second, the Arab League affirmed the need to enhance collective Arab cooperation to address the effects and repercussions of refugees, terrorism, and drug trafficking among countries.



Third, an apparent insistence on the necessity of taking practical and effective steps toward a gradual solution to the crisis preserves Syria's unity, coherence, and sovereignty and meets the aspirations of its people. This solution aims to eradicate terrorism and contribute to creating suitable conditions for the voluntary and safe return of refugees, as well as the withdrawal of all illegal foreign forces from Syria.



Fourth, rejecting all foreign interventions in Syria and any unauthorized military presence on Syrian territory and, additionally, supporting efforts to resume the work of the Constitutional Committee as soon as possible.



With the conclusion of the Arab League Summit in Jeddah, attention now turns to the implications and aftermath for Syria.