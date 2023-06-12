Enhancing cooperation: Syrian-Saudi relations extend to the Pacific Islands

The doors opened by Arab normalization, especially Saudi Arabia's, with Damascus have expanded effects, reaching the countries of the Pacific Islands.



Among the meetings that paved the way for the resumption of bilateral relations and the reopening of embassies, to the decision of Syria's return to the Arab League, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad attended the second joint ministerial meeting between Arab countries and Pacific Island states at the foreign ministers level, with the invitation of his Saudi counterpart.



Through this conference, Saudi Arabia seeks to promote shared interests with Pacific Island countries and enhance cooperation in security, energy, trade, investment, and logistical services. Saudi Arabia also aims to join the Pacific Islands Forum as a dialogue partner, according to Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.



During the meeting, Mekdad emphasized the importance of cooperation and coordination between countries and regional blocs to confront the challenges whose negative repercussions affect all countries indiscriminately, requiring a comprehensive and coordinated response to overcome their adverse effects and address their causes.



As part of his third visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since the normalization of relations, Mekdad met with bin Farhan on the sidelines of the ministerial conference.



Moreover, Mekdad also reviewed the ongoing preparations for reopening the Syrian embassy in Riyadh.