What has been happening recently near the southern border of Lebanon in the towns of Kfarchouba and al-Adeisseh?



While authorities agree that there is no cause for major concern, an incident in Kfarchouba last week has raised some fears. During a protest against encroachments on their land, Israeli forces targeted the demonstrators with tear gas canisters, sparking concerns about potential security risks.



In order to prevent any security escalation, the incident was promptly discussed by the Prime Minister and the Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), General Aroldo Lázaro, during their meeting at the Grand Serail on Monday.



The Lebanese government reaffirmed its commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and stressed the coordination between the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL in maintaining stability along the southern border.



In addition to these discussions, the Lebanese side called on the UN to pressure Israel to cease its repeated violations of the Blue Line and Lebanese sovereignty. The Lebanese government also urged Israel to halt its encroachments within Lebanese territory, as these actions contribute to dangerous tensions.



While the situation in Kfarchouba has calmed down, Israeli military activity has been observed in the middle sector, particularly near the town of al-Adeisseh. Israeli forces have deployed three Merkava tanks, a D9 bulldozer, and excavation equipment at the B78 point. They have started excavating and constructing earth barriers, extending from occupied Palestinian territories into Lebanese territories under preservation.



Near Markaba, 25 Israeli soldiers crossed the gate near the fence and conducted maintenance work on barbed wire without breaching the Blue Line.



However, Israeli tanks pointed towards Lebanese territories, prompting a similar reaction from the Lebanese Army.



Commenting on the events in al-Adeisseh and Markaba, authorities emphasized that the situation in al-Adeisseh is routine, and the army's presence in the area where construction works occur is natural. They further reassured that the situation in the south remains stable.