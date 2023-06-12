Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-12 | 12:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel&#39;s violations of the Blue Line
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line

What has been happening recently near the southern border of Lebanon in the towns of Kfarchouba and al-Adeisseh?

While authorities agree that there is no cause for major concern, an incident in Kfarchouba last week has raised some fears. During a protest against encroachments on their land, Israeli forces targeted the demonstrators with tear gas canisters, sparking concerns about potential security risks.

In order to prevent any security escalation, the incident was promptly discussed by the Prime Minister and the Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), General Aroldo Lázaro, during their meeting at the Grand Serail on Monday.

The Lebanese government reaffirmed its commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and stressed the coordination between the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL in maintaining stability along the southern border.

In addition to these discussions, the Lebanese side called on the UN to pressure Israel to cease its repeated violations of the Blue Line and Lebanese sovereignty. The Lebanese government also urged Israel to halt its encroachments within Lebanese territory, as these actions contribute to dangerous tensions.

While the situation in Kfarchouba has calmed down, Israeli military activity has been observed in the middle sector, particularly near the town of al-Adeisseh. Israeli forces have deployed three Merkava tanks, a D9 bulldozer, and excavation equipment at the B78 point. They have started excavating and constructing earth barriers, extending from occupied Palestinian territories into Lebanese territories under preservation.

Near Markaba, 25 Israeli soldiers crossed the gate near the fence and conducted maintenance work on barbed wire without breaching the Blue Line.

However, Israeli tanks pointed towards Lebanese territories, prompting a similar reaction from the Lebanese Army.

Commenting on the events in al-Adeisseh and Markaba, authorities emphasized that the situation in al-Adeisseh is routine, and the army's presence in the area where construction works occur is natural. They further reassured that the situation in the south remains stable.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanese

Government

UN

Pressure

Israel

Violations

Blue Line

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad
Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-06

Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-24

Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-12

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Damour property reclamation at stake: Nazem Ahmad obtains license from Public Works Minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Connecting the world: Riyadh Air to link Saudi capital with 100+ global destinations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Enhancing cooperation: Syrian-Saudi relations extend to the Pacific Islands

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-24

Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09

Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Azour vs. Frangieh: The race for votes and overthrowing together

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Jihad Azour's candidacy statement: Pledges for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and national accord

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:47

Controversial Damour coastal reclamation project linked to US-sanctioned Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More