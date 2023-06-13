News
Unveiling stances: The 12th election session and intriguing journey of undecided MPs
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-13 | 11:11
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Unveiling stances: The 12th election session and intriguing journey of undecided MPs
On the eve of the twelfth session to elect a president of the republic, attention turned to the undecided MPs, who constitute the pivotal factor in determining their stance in one direction or another.
Among these MPs is the recently formed National Accord Bloc, which conducted a tour of several stations starting from Dar al-Fatwa, then the Grand Serail, and finally, Ain Tineh.
The tour concluded with a meeting of its members, during which they announced their position on Wednesday's session.
Six Change MPs who were in the gray zone in the past period, held a meeting.
The notable aspect of the meeting was that only two deputies explicitly announced their voting support for Jihad Azour on Wednesday, while the other four remained silent. It is known that they preferred to determine their stance during the session.
As for the blocs that have taken a decision, emphasized their positions, and sent messages in politics.
All eyes are now on Wednesday's session, which will open new prospects and set the stage for a new phase characterized by dialogue if all parties agree on it...
News Bulletin Reports
Election
Lebanon
Parliament
Next
Reclaiming History: The Fight to Save Lebanon's Rashid Karami International Fair
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
Previous
