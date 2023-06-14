UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities

UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities
UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities

The UAE entered the scene of Gulf countries hosting Iranian-Western meetings.

On Emirati soil, Deputy Director of the Iranian Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Ali Baqeri, said he met with his European counterparts from France, Britain, and Germany to discuss several files of common interest. 

This comes within the communication framework with the European countries participating in the international agreement concluded in 2015 with Iran regarding its nuclear program.

It is worth noting that these parties previously met in Oslo in March of last year.

So why did Iran choose the UAE?

Some observers believe that this move is part of Iran's initiative to expand the diplomatic roles countries in the region have regarding its nuclear file. These roles range from hosting, conveying messages, and mediating.

After the talks held in Iran, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran visited Qatar, where he met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Qatar.

The statement issued by the Central Bank of Qatar merely mentioned that the meeting reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries in the financial and banking sector.

However, could this visit be related to the release of Iran's funds held abroad, specifically in South Korea? It is worth noting that Doha is playing the role of mediator in the issue of US prisoners and Iranian funds.

Ultimately, if all these steps indicate anything, it is that the issues of releasing Iran's funds abroad, US prisoners in Iranian prisons, and the Iranian nuclear issue are witnessing rapid developments.

Could we witness a breakthrough in these files in the near future?

UAE

Iran

