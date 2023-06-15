Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15 | 10:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item

The French team responsible for the Lebanese file closely followed the proceedings of the presidential election session, recording numbers and observations.

According to French sources, the situation has returned to square one as the numbers did not align with expectations but remained close.

Consequently, according to these sources, the proposed French initiative, which suggests a president from one team and a prime minister from another, remains on hold, awaiting the outcome of Le Drian's mission.

Moreover, these sources confirmed that the Lebanese file would be discussed at the French-Saudi summit between President Emmanuel Macron and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as it is an official item on the agenda.

However, communication between France and Saudi Arabia regarding the Lebanese file is ongoing. There have been rumors about a meeting in Paris between the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, and the French official, Patrick Durel. But Saudi sources described this news as inaccurate.

After the conclusion of this visit, which will take place on Friday, the new French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will head to Lebanon before the end of June. He will have completed preparations in Paris, including a meeting with Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and a potential meeting with Macron. Then, the French embassy will work on scheduling appointments with political and spiritual leaders to seek their opinions on resolving the presidential crisis. Le Drian will listen more than he speaks during these meetings.

Furthermore, French sources indicated that the new French perspective would not emerge in a few days. Le Drian will discuss his findings from Beirut with President Macron and convey them to the countries that participated in the Paris Quintet meeting. The objective is to ensure that the Americans, Saudis, Qataris, and Egyptians support any new French initiative. Based on this, France will decide whether to continue with its current initiative or propose a new one.

In Lebanon, political parties await Le Drian's arrival. Each party will claim victory over the other based on the results of the recent electoral session. However, they know Le Drian understands the impossibility of electing a president based on existing power dynamics. Thus, consensus and balance are the keys to electing a president.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanese

Lebanon

France

French

Saudi

Saudi Arabia

Summit

LBCI Next
Prince Mohammed bin Salman's France visit: Promoting Riyadh Airlines and Expo 2030
UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08

Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24

BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Brussels conference: Bilateral meetings yield positive results for Lebanon regarding the Syrian refugee file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Public Health Minister urges global action for healthcare access of refugees and displaced persons

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Navigating the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: Pathways to managing the crisis, ensuring the right of return

LBCI
Middle East News
03:31

Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
13:58

US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
03:31

Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:31

Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More