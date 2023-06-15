News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15 | 10:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item
The French team responsible for the Lebanese file closely followed the proceedings of the presidential election session, recording numbers and observations.
According to French sources, the situation has returned to square one as the numbers did not align with expectations but remained close.
Consequently, according to these sources, the proposed French initiative, which suggests a president from one team and a prime minister from another, remains on hold, awaiting the outcome of Le Drian's mission.
Moreover, these sources confirmed that the Lebanese file would be discussed at the French-Saudi summit between President Emmanuel Macron and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as it is an official item on the agenda.
However, communication between France and Saudi Arabia regarding the Lebanese file is ongoing. There have been rumors about a meeting in Paris between the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, and the French official, Patrick Durel. But Saudi sources described this news as inaccurate.
After the conclusion of this visit, which will take place on Friday, the new French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will head to Lebanon before the end of June. He will have completed preparations in Paris, including a meeting with Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and a potential meeting with Macron. Then, the French embassy will work on scheduling appointments with political and spiritual leaders to seek their opinions on resolving the presidential crisis. Le Drian will listen more than he speaks during these meetings.
Furthermore, French sources indicated that the new French perspective would not emerge in a few days. Le Drian will discuss his findings from Beirut with President Macron and convey them to the countries that participated in the Paris Quintet meeting. The objective is to ensure that the Americans, Saudis, Qataris, and Egyptians support any new French initiative. Based on this, France will decide whether to continue with its current initiative or propose a new one.
In Lebanon, political parties await Le Drian's arrival. Each party will claim victory over the other based on the results of the recent electoral session. However, they know Le Drian understands the impossibility of electing a president based on existing power dynamics. Thus, consensus and balance are the keys to electing a president.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese
Lebanon
France
French
Saudi
Saudi Arabia
Summit
Next
Prince Mohammed bin Salman's France visit: Promoting Riyadh Airlines and Expo 2030
UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
0
Lebanon News
08:29
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Lebanon News
08:29
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Brussels conference: Bilateral meetings yield positive results for Lebanon regarding the Syrian refugee file
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Brussels conference: Bilateral meetings yield positive results for Lebanon regarding the Syrian refugee file
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:34
Public Health Minister urges global action for healthcare access of refugees and displaced persons
Lebanon News
07:34
Public Health Minister urges global action for healthcare access of refugees and displaced persons
0
Lebanon News
12:18
Navigating the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: Pathways to managing the crisis, ensuring the right of return
Lebanon News
12:18
Navigating the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: Pathways to managing the crisis, ensuring the right of return
0
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
2
Press Highlights
00:56
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
Press Highlights
00:56
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
3
Lebanon News
15:04
LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session
Lebanon News
15:04
LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session
4
Lebanon News
13:14
Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency
Lebanon News
13:14
Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency
5
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
6
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
7
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
8
Lebanon News
08:29
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Lebanon News
08:29
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More