Prince Mohammed bin Salman's France visit: Promoting Riyadh Airlines and Expo 2030

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15 | 10:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Prince Mohammed bin Salman&#39;s France visit: Promoting Riyadh Airlines and Expo 2030
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Prince Mohammed bin Salman's France visit: Promoting Riyadh Airlines and Expo 2030

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's one-week visit to France, holds immense significance, focusing on securing the opportunity to host the Expo 2030 international exhibition.

The timing of this visit is crucial, as both leaders are set to discuss pressing issues during their meetings.

So, what does Prince Mohammed bin Salman's agenda include, considering his last visit to France was in July 2022?

On Friday, the Saudi Crown Prince will meet with President Emmanuel Macron. The agenda for their meeting consists of bilateral cooperation, the Lebanese situation, Saudi-Iranian reconciliation, the Iranian nuclear file, as well as the Ukrainian war.

In addition to promoting the newly established airline, Riyadh Airlines, will also be a priority. Prince Mohammed bin Salman will hold meetings to enhance the prospects of this emerging company.

Moreover, Prince Mohammed bin Salman will lead his country's delegation at the "Towards a New Global Financial Pact" summit, scheduled to take place in Paris on June 22nd and 23rd.

However, the most critical item on the agenda remains Prince Mohammed bin Salman's participation in the official reception dedicated to Riyadh's bid to host Expo 2030, which will be held in Paris the following Monday. 179 countries will attend the reception before the final vote on hosting the exhibition, scheduled for next November.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman's bet on hosting this global event aligns with the goals of Vision 2030, aiming to transform Saudi Arabia into a global investment powerhouse, diversifying its economy beyond oil and embracing high-tech industries.

Since its inception in 1851, the World Expos have served as the most significant global platform for showcasing the latest achievements and technologies, promoting international cooperation in economic development, trade, arts, culture, and the dissemination of science and technology.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Prince

Crown

Saudi Arabia

Mohammed bin Salman

France

Visit

Promoting

Riyadh

Airlines

Expo 2030

LBCI Next
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item
UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Saudi Crown Prince embarks on state visit to France

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-14

France’s Macron to Host Saudi Crown Prince for Mideast Talks

LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

Saudi Crown Prince to visit Paris on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-17

PM Mikati discusses meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, Kingdom's role in an interview with Al Riyadh newspaper

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Brussels conference: Bilateral meetings yield positive results for Lebanon regarding the Syrian refugee file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Public Health Minister urges global action for healthcare access of refugees and displaced persons

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Navigating the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: Pathways to managing the crisis, ensuring the right of return

LBCI
Middle East News
03:31

Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
13:58

US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
03:31

Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:31

Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More