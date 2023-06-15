News
Prince Mohammed bin Salman's France visit: Promoting Riyadh Airlines and Expo 2030
2023-06-15 | 10:45
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's one-week visit to France, holds immense significance, focusing on securing the opportunity to host the Expo 2030 international exhibition.
The timing of this visit is crucial, as both leaders are set to discuss pressing issues during their meetings.
So, what does Prince Mohammed bin Salman's agenda include, considering his last visit to France was in July 2022?
On Friday, the Saudi Crown Prince will meet with President Emmanuel Macron. The agenda for their meeting consists of bilateral cooperation, the Lebanese situation, Saudi-Iranian reconciliation, the Iranian nuclear file, as well as the Ukrainian war.
In addition to promoting the newly established airline, Riyadh Airlines, will also be a priority. Prince Mohammed bin Salman will hold meetings to enhance the prospects of this emerging company.
Moreover, Prince Mohammed bin Salman will lead his country's delegation at the "Towards a New Global Financial Pact" summit, scheduled to take place in Paris on June 22nd and 23rd.
However, the most critical item on the agenda remains Prince Mohammed bin Salman's participation in the official reception dedicated to Riyadh's bid to host Expo 2030, which will be held in Paris the following Monday. 179 countries will attend the reception before the final vote on hosting the exhibition, scheduled for next November.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman's bet on hosting this global event aligns with the goals of Vision 2030, aiming to transform Saudi Arabia into a global investment powerhouse, diversifying its economy beyond oil and embracing high-tech industries.
Since its inception in 1851, the World Expos have served as the most significant global platform for showcasing the latest achievements and technologies, promoting international cooperation in economic development, trade, arts, culture, and the dissemination of science and technology.
