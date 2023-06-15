News
Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15 | 11:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal
In a significant development, Iran and the United States are reportedly close to reaching an agreement on a prisoner exchange, while Tehran shows seriousness in getting a nuclear deal. This announcement was made by the Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs, confirming that Oman has offered its diplomatic capabilities in good faith to assist both sides, either within the Sultanate or elsewhere.
The Omani statement aligns with remarks made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who acknowledged the existence of communications between Tehran and Washington aimed at reaching understandings that the Biden administration prefers not to label as agreements.
According to officials from Iran, the United States, and Israel, who spoke to The New York Times, the Biden administration seeks to avoid a military confrontation with Iran. Therefore, they are pursuing an unofficial and unwritten agreement to prevent further escalation.
According to the newspaper report, indirect talks were held in Oman this spring. Iran reportedly agreed, under the agreement, not to enrich uranium beyond its current level of 60% and to cooperate with international nuclear inspectors. Tehran also pledged to halt attacks by its proxies on American forces in Syria and Iraq.
Furthermore, the agreement obliges Tehran not to sell ballistic missiles to Russia, which has become a close military partner of the Islamic Republic since it invaded Ukraine.
In return, Washington will not tighten sanctions on Tehran and will cease seizing oil tankers.
On the other hand, Tehran wants Washington not to support United Nations resolutions targeting its nuclear efforts. In addition, Iran demands unfreezing of its funds, provided the latter commits to using them solely for humanitarian purposes.
In this context, Iran recently announced the release of around $3 billion in frozen Iranian funds in Iraq due to sanctions.
Moreover, Iran will release three US-Iranian prisoners held in Iranian custody. The report quoted US sources stating that the release of the American detainees in Iran is of utmost priority to the White House.
All of the above puts the developments in Iran-US relations under scrutiny by all countries in the region.
So, will the announcement of this understanding be forthcoming? Only time will tell.
