Brussels conference: Bilateral meetings yield positive results for Lebanon regarding the Syrian refugee file

The attendees of the 7th edition of the Brussels conference seemed oblivious to what the representatives of the host countries for Syrian refugees conveyed, expressing their rejection of bearing further burdens and the West's approach to refugee integration.



The High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, preempted any discussion at the beginning of the conference by firmly rejecting the return of refugees to their home country.



During the conference, there was no direct response to Borrell's remarks. Instead, representatives of the host countries reiterated the same discourse on the economic, social, security, and political burdens of displacement.



However, in bilateral meetings held by the host countries, particularly Lebanon, the discussions between Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and Borrell, followed by the Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, yielded results Lebanon deemed positive.



Borrell welcomed Lebanon's document on refugees and reaffirmed to Bou Habib that the EU would not change its stance regarding boycotting the Assad regime. He also stressed that Arab countries that have decided to reintegrate Syria into the Arab fold should ensure the step-by-step approach they follow with Damascus, including the refugee and Captagon issues.



According to the progress of these steps, the EU might change its stance, provided some guarantees returning Syrians will not face any mistreatment in their home country.



Consequently, Lebanese delegations considered the meeting with Borrell as the beginning of a potential shift in European policy towards refugees in Lebanon, acknowledging the burden it poses and considering ways to assist in their voluntary, safe, and dignified return.



Borrell's dialogue with Bou Habib will continue with EU representatives in Lebanon.



As for his meeting with Grandi, they agreed to finalize a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Commission in Lebanon, which is almost complete, to hand over refugee data to the General Security.



According to LBCI's sources, this agreement was reached in Brussels after the Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry suspended transactions with the UNHCR in Lebanon for nearly three weeks in response to the organization's lack of cooperation with the Lebanese authorities and its delays in handing over refugee data.



In the end, the conference concluded with the EU allocating a minimal amount of financial support, totaling 560 million euros, to meet the needs of Syrian refugees. This aid aims to assist neighboring countries in shouldering the burden of hosting Syrian refugees.



However, it falls short compared to the scale of the needs, as reported by international organizations and some Arab countries hosting refugees, who will continue to bear the majority of the displacement burdens.