Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15 | 12:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
At the end of the month, a pressing question arises: Will the salaries be paid on time or delayed?
This query is on the minds of 310,000 employees in the public sector, including retirees and military personnel.
All eyes are now on the legislative session called by the Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, scheduled for Monday. This session is dedicated to voting on a proposed law concerning the disbursement of salaries in the public sector.
The proposed law entails the allocation of additional credits to cover the expenses of all employees in the public sector and retirees who receive pensions submitted by MPs Elias Bou Saab, Sejaan Azzi, Ali Hassan Khalil, Jihad Samad, and Bilal Abdallah. The proposal was reviewed and approved by the joint committees in Parliament before being elevated to the General Assembly.
If the allocation of credits is approved, they will be disbursed from the recently collected taxes by the Finance Ministry. After its completion and approval, these funds will be added to the 2023 budget.
The session requires the presence of 65 deputies. Which blocs will be absent from Monday's session?
The Strong Republic Bloc, the Renewal Bloc, Change MPs, and some independent MPs reject the legislation considering that the Parliament is an exclusively elected body until a president is elected. These parties did not participate in the previous session for extending the term of municipal councils.
However, the Kataeb Party still needs to determine its stance, and attendance at Monday's session is under consultation within the party and with its allies.
As for the Strong Lebanon Bloc, which previously participated in the session for extending the term of municipalities, considering it a necessary legislation, it will convene before the session to study the agenda and decide whether to participate.
In summary, will Monday's parliamentary session take place or be postponed?
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Public
Sector
Salaries
Paid
Time
Parliamentary
Session
Answer
Lebanon
