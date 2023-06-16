"Towards a New Global Pact": Bin Salman's meeting with Macron addresses regional challenges

2023-06-16 | 11:05
"Towards a New Global Pact": Bin Salman's meeting with Macron addresses regional challenges
2min
"Towards a New Global Pact": Bin Salman's meeting with Macron addresses regional challenges

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's extensive nine-day visit to Paris signifies a comprehensive agenda focused on development, investment, and propelling Saudi Arabia towards modernization.

The significance of this visit lies in bin Salman's intention to assert Saudi Arabia's autonomy and strategic selection of cooperation partners in both the West and the East, rather than being solely reliant on the United States.

At the core of Riyadh's objectives is the ambition to host Expo 2030. To garner broad support for this event, Saudi Arabia is organizing a celebratory gathering on June 19 at the Grand Palais in Paris, where the Kingdom aims to secure endorsement amidst fierce competition from Italy, South Korea, and Ukraine.

However, President Macron took the opportunity to convene the summit titled "Towards a New Global Pact," providing a platform for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to engage with several world leaders. The summit's focus is on financial resource mobilization for poverty alleviation and combating climate change.

During his visit, bin Salman will also attend the Le Bourget Air Show, a globally significant event, to explore the acquisition of modern aircraft for Riyadh Airlines, a growing company based in Riyadh. Priority is likely to be given to purchasing Airbus aircraft, following previous acquisitions of Boeing aircraft.

Moreover, the Crown Prince will delve into the latest developments in military aviation, including fighter jets and helicopters.

The official meeting between bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron took place on Friday afternoon. The discussions encompassed various topics, including the Russian-Ukrainian war, where Macron seeks broad support for Kyiv in its confrontation with Moscow or at least aims to facilitate a resolution. Notably, Riyadh has offered mediation in this regard.

The discussions also addressed the implications of the war on energy and food security, the commitment to fighting terrorism, particularly the remnants of ISIS, the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on Arab countries and regional stability, Gulf security, as well as opportunities for enhancing cooperation and expertise exchange between Paris and Riyadh.

The meeting extended into a lunch session, focusing on strengthening cooperation between the two countries in investment, economics, healthcare, defense, and coordination.

Through Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia is venturing towards broader horizons. As the current head of the Arab League, the Kingdom seeks to solidify its international position beyond the Arab world, leveraging its capabilities and vision for development and modernization.

 

 

