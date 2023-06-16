News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16 | 11:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
The Brussels conference for Syrian refugees concluded with a clear outcome: the return of displaced persons to Syria is currently impossible. The European Union's foreign policy Chief, Josep Borrell, openly declared the EU's stance, emphasizing that the EU would not pursue normalization with the Syrian regime. This position has sparked a wave of reactions, particularly in Lebanon, which finds itself in a vulnerable position regarding the refugee crisis.
Sources close to the Prime Minister have clarified that Borrell's statement should not be interpreted as a rejection of the return of refugees to their homeland. Rather, he intended to convey that the current conditions do not allow for their immediate return, as demanded by Lebanon, due to a lack of suitable natural circumstances.
Nevertheless, Lebanon remains committed to exerting pressure from all angles to facilitate the safe return of refugees to their homeland.
The question arises: what has been the European Union's response in light of its refusal to facilitate the return of refugees?
During the Brussels conference, a modest sum of 560 million euros was approved to address the needs of the refugees, which are distributed among the host countries. The magnitude of the numbers and burdens faced by these countries was unprecedented in the conference. In response, Lebanon presented a comprehensive plan through its Foreign Minister, substantiating the immense challenges it has endured and continues to bear as a result of the Syrian displacement.
According to Lebanon's crisis response plan, the estimated needs between 2013 and 2022 amount to $25.54 billion. However, Lebanon has received only 12% of this cost from donor countries, leaving a significant financial gap. To address this issue, Lebanon's plan calls on donor countries and international organizations to collaborate in securing the return of refugees.
Concurrently, efforts are being made to alleviate the repercussions and burdens on the Lebanese host community. The plan prioritizes essential needs such as education, health, infrastructure, environment, communications, and energy. Additionally, it aims to stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities that have incurred substantial costs on the state's finances, public facilities, and local authorities.
As the impasse on the return of Syrian refugees persists, Lebanon continues to advocate for international cooperation and support to address the ongoing crisis, while striving to mitigate the hardships faced by both the displaced Syrians and the Lebanese host community.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Demand
EU
Response
Impasse
Return
Syrian
Refugees
Syria
Next
Boosting economic ties: Qatar pledges billions for Iraq's key sectors
Controversy emerges over caretaker government's plans for military appointments
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-07
Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-07
Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-30
Deputies of the European Parliament to present a resolution on the return of Syrian refugees: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2023-03-30
Deputies of the European Parliament to present a resolution on the return of Syrian refugees: LBCI sources
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Putin and Bin Nahyan meet at St. Petersburg Forum to discuss cooperation and tourism
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Putin and Bin Nahyan meet at St. Petersburg Forum to discuss cooperation and tourism
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
"Towards a New Global Pact": Bin Salman's meeting with Macron addresses regional challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
"Towards a New Global Pact": Bin Salman's meeting with Macron addresses regional challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:26
Boosting economic ties: Qatar pledges billions for Iraq's key sectors
News Bulletin Reports
09:26
Boosting economic ties: Qatar pledges billions for Iraq's key sectors
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-12
New Zealand PM announces China trade visit
World News
2023-06-12
New Zealand PM announces China trade visit
0
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
0
Lebanon Economy
06:58
Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers
Lebanon Economy
06:58
Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:32
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
Lebanon News
07:32
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
2
Lebanon News
04:03
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
Lebanon News
04:03
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
3
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
6
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
7
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
8
Lebanon Economy
06:58
Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers
Lebanon Economy
06:58
Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More