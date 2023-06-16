The Brussels conference for Syrian refugees concluded with a clear outcome: the return of displaced persons to Syria is currently impossible. The European Union's foreign policy Chief, Josep Borrell, openly declared the EU's stance, emphasizing that the EU would not pursue normalization with the Syrian regime. This position has sparked a wave of reactions, particularly in Lebanon, which finds itself in a vulnerable position regarding the refugee crisis.



Sources close to the Prime Minister have clarified that Borrell's statement should not be interpreted as a rejection of the return of refugees to their homeland. Rather, he intended to convey that the current conditions do not allow for their immediate return, as demanded by Lebanon, due to a lack of suitable natural circumstances.



Nevertheless, Lebanon remains committed to exerting pressure from all angles to facilitate the safe return of refugees to their homeland.



The question arises: what has been the European Union's response in light of its refusal to facilitate the return of refugees?



During the Brussels conference, a modest sum of 560 million euros was approved to address the needs of the refugees, which are distributed among the host countries. The magnitude of the numbers and burdens faced by these countries was unprecedented in the conference. In response, Lebanon presented a comprehensive plan through its Foreign Minister, substantiating the immense challenges it has endured and continues to bear as a result of the Syrian displacement.



According to Lebanon's crisis response plan, the estimated needs between 2013 and 2022 amount to $25.54 billion. However, Lebanon has received only 12% of this cost from donor countries, leaving a significant financial gap. To address this issue, Lebanon's plan calls on donor countries and international organizations to collaborate in securing the return of refugees.



Concurrently, efforts are being made to alleviate the repercussions and burdens on the Lebanese host community. The plan prioritizes essential needs such as education, health, infrastructure, environment, communications, and energy. Additionally, it aims to stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities that have incurred substantial costs on the state's finances, public facilities, and local authorities.



As the impasse on the return of Syrian refugees persists, Lebanon continues to advocate for international cooperation and support to address the ongoing crisis, while striving to mitigate the hardships faced by both the displaced Syrians and the Lebanese host community.