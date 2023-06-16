Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16 | 11:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s demands and the EU&#39;s response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees

The Brussels conference for Syrian refugees concluded with a clear outcome: the return of displaced persons to Syria is currently impossible. The European Union's foreign policy Chief, Josep Borrell, openly declared the EU's stance, emphasizing that the EU would not pursue normalization with the Syrian regime. This position has sparked a wave of reactions, particularly in Lebanon, which finds itself in a vulnerable position regarding the refugee crisis.

Sources close to the Prime Minister have clarified that Borrell's statement should not be interpreted as a rejection of the return of refugees to their homeland. Rather, he intended to convey that the current conditions do not allow for their immediate return, as demanded by Lebanon, due to a lack of suitable natural circumstances.

Nevertheless, Lebanon remains committed to exerting pressure from all angles to facilitate the safe return of refugees to their homeland.

The question arises: what has been the European Union's response in light of its refusal to facilitate the return of refugees?

During the Brussels conference, a modest sum of 560 million euros was approved to address the needs of the refugees, which are distributed among the host countries. The magnitude of the numbers and burdens faced by these countries was unprecedented in the conference. In response, Lebanon presented a comprehensive plan through its Foreign Minister, substantiating the immense challenges it has endured and continues to bear as a result of the Syrian displacement.

According to Lebanon's crisis response plan, the estimated needs between 2013 and 2022 amount to $25.54 billion. However, Lebanon has received only 12% of this cost from donor countries, leaving a significant financial gap. To address this issue, Lebanon's plan calls on donor countries and international organizations to collaborate in securing the return of refugees.

Concurrently, efforts are being made to alleviate the repercussions and burdens on the Lebanese host community. The plan prioritizes essential needs such as education, health, infrastructure, environment, communications, and energy. Additionally, it aims to stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities that have incurred substantial costs on the state's finances, public facilities, and local authorities.

As the impasse on the return of Syrian refugees persists, Lebanon continues to advocate for international cooperation and support to address the ongoing crisis, while striving to mitigate the hardships faced by both the displaced Syrians and the Lebanese host community.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Demand

EU

Response

Impasse

Return

Syrian

Refugees

Syria

LBCI Next
Boosting economic ties: Qatar pledges billions for Iraq's key sectors
Controversy emerges over caretaker government's plans for military appointments
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-07

Syrian refugees in Lebanon: A Story of failed voluntary returns, illegal entries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-30

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-30

Deputies of the European Parliament to present a resolution on the return of Syrian refugees: LBCI sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Putin and Bin Nahyan meet at St. Petersburg Forum to discuss cooperation and tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:35

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

"Towards a New Global Pact": Bin Salman's meeting with Macron addresses regional challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:26

Boosting economic ties: Qatar pledges billions for Iraq's key sectors

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

New Zealand PM announces China trade visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:58

Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:35

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:58

Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More