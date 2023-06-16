Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16 | 11:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges

At a recent luncheon, French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the pressing need for strengthened leadership in Lebanon, albeit without a decisive solution for the country's Presidential role, sources revealed. The French perspective is yet to fully crystallize, pending the outcome of Jean-Yves Le Drian's mission. 

Diplomatic insiders present at the Macron-bin Salman summit indicated that the intention is to support Lebanese citizens in choosing young, future political leaders to assume top posts, capable of managing the challenges currently faced in the region.

The French approach to the developing relations between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran has factored into the Lebanese Presidency discussions. The French are attempting to facilitate a tripartite French-Iranian-Saudi dialogue that may ease the situation around Lebanon's presidency. This development comes ahead of an anticipated visit to Tehran by the Saudi foreign minister on Saturday.

Both the French and Saudi sides emphasized the importance of electing a President as soon as possible and continuing assistance to the Lebanese people. All eyes now turn to Le Drian's mission, expected to commence next Thursday, and last for a few days before he returns to France to brief President Macron on the outcomes. 

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, the French maintain their commitment to their initiative while remaining open to other suggestions. If significant progress is made, a meeting for the next month's Quintet Paris Meeting may not be ruled out.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Macron

Saudi Arabia

Crown

Prince

MBS

Discuss

New

Presidency

Vision

Lebanon

Regional

Challenges

LBCI Next
Boosting economic ties: Qatar pledges billions for Iraq's key sectors
Controversy emerges over caretaker government's plans for military appointments
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

"Towards a New Global Pact": Bin Salman's meeting with Macron addresses regional challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-17

PM Mikati discusses meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, Kingdom's role in an interview with Al Riyadh newspaper

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-14

France’s Macron to Host Saudi Crown Prince for Mideast Talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Compassionate meeting: Economy Minister and Kuwaiti Crown Prince discuss strong bilateral bonds

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:17

Putin and Bin Nahyan meet at St. Petersburg Forum to discuss cooperation and tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

"Towards a New Global Pact": Bin Salman's meeting with Macron addresses regional challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:26

Boosting economic ties: Qatar pledges billions for Iraq's key sectors

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

New Zealand PM announces China trade visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:58

Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:35

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:58

Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More