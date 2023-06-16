Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges

At a recent luncheon, French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the pressing need for strengthened leadership in Lebanon, albeit without a decisive solution for the country's Presidential role, sources revealed. The French perspective is yet to fully crystallize, pending the outcome of Jean-Yves Le Drian's mission.



Diplomatic insiders present at the Macron-bin Salman summit indicated that the intention is to support Lebanese citizens in choosing young, future political leaders to assume top posts, capable of managing the challenges currently faced in the region.



The French approach to the developing relations between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran has factored into the Lebanese Presidency discussions. The French are attempting to facilitate a tripartite French-Iranian-Saudi dialogue that may ease the situation around Lebanon's presidency. This development comes ahead of an anticipated visit to Tehran by the Saudi foreign minister on Saturday.



Both the French and Saudi sides emphasized the importance of electing a President as soon as possible and continuing assistance to the Lebanese people. All eyes now turn to Le Drian's mission, expected to commence next Thursday, and last for a few days before he returns to France to brief President Macron on the outcomes.



Despite the ongoing uncertainty, the French maintain their commitment to their initiative while remaining open to other suggestions. If significant progress is made, a meeting for the next month's Quintet Paris Meeting may not be ruled out.